In Pictures: 1,300-yr-old Othman bin Affan Mosque in Jeddah

Over 1,300 years-old Othman bin Affan Mosque in Historic Jeddah stands as one of the city's oldest archaeological landmarks.

Jeddah: The Othman bin Affan Mosque in Historic Jeddah stands as one of the city's oldest archaeological landmarks, with origins dating back to 33 AH (654 CE).

Recent excavations revealed that the site has been in continuous use for over 1,300 years, uncovering historical layers from the Umayyad and Abbasid periods to the Mamluk era.

Notable discoveries include a sophisticated 800-year-old water system and rare ebony columns in the mihrab, which scientific analysis traced back to ancient Ceylon (Sri Lanka), highlighting Jeddah's ancient maritime trade links.

The site’s seven architectural phases have been digitally documented, showcasing traditional coastal construction using coral stone and wood.

Thousands of artifacts, including early Chinese porcelain, confirm the mosque's role as a cultural record of Jeddah’s history since Caliph Othman bin Affan designated the city as the primary Islamic port.

Today, the mosque serves as a major destination on Jeddah’s cultural routes, blending Islamic history with contemporary activities to preserve the Kingdom’s architectural and religious identity.

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