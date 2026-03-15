SPL 25/26 MW26: Al-Nassr, Toney remain on top; Joao Felix shines with brace

Al-Nassr Saudi FC is leading as the top team whereas Al-Ahli's Ivan Toney remain the top goal scorer in the SPL 2025-26 standings released after Matchweek 26 ending Sunday March 15, 2026

Saudi Pro League 2025/26: Al-Nassr Saudi FC is leading as the top team whereas Al-Ahli's Ivan Toney remain the top goal scorer in the SPL 2025-26 standings released after Matchweek 26 ending Sunday March 15, 2026.

Al Nassr SPL Table 2025/26

As per the latest SPL Table Standings released by Roshn Saudi League (RSL), the official sponsor of the ongoing Saudi Pro League Season, Al Nassr FC is leading the SPL Table with 67 points winning 22 of the 26 matches the leading Saudi Football Club has played so far.

On Saturday March 14, 2026, Al-Nassr defeated Al Khaleej.

The Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr played at Al Khaleej Club Stadium in the Saudi City of Saihat in Al-Qatif Governorate, Saturday was virtually a one-sided match with the former winning it 5 goals to nil.

The goal scorers for Al Nassr FC against Al Khaleej were Abdullah Al Hamdan, Ayman Yahya, Angelo Gabriel, and Joao Felix. All three scored one goal eaxh whereas Joao Felix scored a brace.

The highlight of the Al Nassr vs Al Khaleej was watching Joao Felix in action again. The 26-year-old Portuguese professional footballer, who plays as an attacking midfielder or forward for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, was the top goal scorer for Saudi Pro League this season till Matchweek 11. Then, suddenly for the unknown reasons, he was missing in action. Saturday was his day when he scored two goals against Al-Khaleej.

Al-Nassr victory over Al-Khaleej Saturday was the Saudi football culb's 12th consecutive victory of Al-Nassr since it faced debacle before Jan 17.

Al-Nassr is followed by Al-Hilal (64 points) and Al Ahli Saudi FC (62 points). Al Qadsiyah is on the 4th place with 60 points

Saudi Pro League Top Goal Scorer

Ivan Toney of Al Ahli Saudi FC continues to lead the SPL top goal scorers’ list with 25 goals followed by Al-Qadisiyah forward and winger, Julián Andrés Quiñones at 2nd place with 24 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is the highest goal scorer in international football with 965 career goals, is at 3rd place with 21 goals.

On 4th place is Iñigo Martínez Berridi is a Spanish professional footballer, who plays as a centre-back for Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr, with 20 goals.

Joao Felix who shared the Saudi Pro League top goal scorers' list with Cristiano Ronaldo has so far scored 15 goals in 26 matches. He also has 11 assists, giving him 26 goal involvements — among the highest in the league.

Al-Nassr Skipper Ronaldo has missed the last three matches due to injury. He has in fact moved to Madrid for treatment. Al Nassr will now play Al Najma (April 03, 2026) and Al Akhdoud (April 11, 2026).

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

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