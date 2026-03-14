Iran’s 'Mosaic Defence' and ‘Fourth Successor’ Models

As US-Israel versus Iran conflict intensifies, Iran’s decentralised 'Mosaic Defence' and 'Fourth Successor' layered leadership models ensure military operations persist despite leadership losses.

In the ongoing war against Iran by US and Israel two terms which have gained prominence are “Mosaic Defence” model of war tacticsand “Fourth Successor” model of leadership, both of which have shown the success of the Iranian regime in the war, so far.

As US-Israel versus Iran conflict intensifies, Iran’s decentralised “Mosaic Defence” and “Fourth Successor” layered leadership models ensure military operations persist despite leadership losses.

The world first heard the term in Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi’s post on X on March 1, when he wrote, “….. decentralised Mosaic Defence enables us to decide when—and how—war will end.”

Two key pillars of Iran’s strategy were put forth here: first, observing and adapting to US military weaknesses, and second, complete decentralisation of its command and control to ensure resilience and continuity in the event of decapitation strikes.

Mosaic Defence

The decentralised defence strategy referred to here by Araghchi, dubbed ‘Mosaic Defence,’ seeks to neutralise the impact of US or Israeli strikes that target its leadership or command-and-control and ensure continuity in the face of any decapitation strike.

Sometimes referred to as ‘salami slicing’ tactics, this approach extends to Iran’s goal to bleed the US and Israel economically, in an effort to bring the war home to their respective populations and ensure that the war remains unpopular domestically for Tehran’s foes.

Iran’s defence doctrine playing out in real-time since the start of Operation Epic Fury has been decades in the making and was cemented by the 1980-88 Iran–Iraq War as well as the Israeli invasion and occupation of Lebanon during the Civil War, both of which were formidable in shaping how Iran and its primary proxy group, Lebanese Hezbollah, view the current fight.

Further, this three-pronged defense doctrine evolved further in 2005, when the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), under the supervision of General Mohammad Jafari, announced its model of ‘mosaic defense’ – essentially a decentralized command-and-control system.

In an analysis by Dr Michael Connall, an Iranian military culture expert, this strategy led directly to the restructuring of the IRGC command and control architecture into a system of 31 separate commands, which could launch an insurgency in the case of an invasion and which would make any attempt at degrading Iran’s defense exceedingly difficult.

According to a report by the RAND Organisation, Iraqi forces in 2003 were paralysed by a command structure that was highly centralised around Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. This, according to the report, prohibited both the regular Iraqi Army and the Republican Guard units from coordinating with each other, while officers at the Division and Corps level could not conduct even basic manoeuvres without Saddam's approval.

The 2010 report notes that the rapid defeat of Saddam Hussein's regime made Jafari and other Iranian officials realise the need to ensure that the IRGC and the regular Iranian armed forces (the Artesh) could operate independently without interference and not fall apart upon losing contact with the higher command.

According to the RAND Organisation, Iran's ‘Mosaic Doctrine’ was first formulated in 2005, when Jafari, as the director of the IRGC's Center for Strategic Studies, identified two critical threats to the regime of the Ayatollahs, those being, "a foreign attempt to foment a 'soft revolution' through support of Iranian NGOs and activists and a US military attack that could topple the regime."

Iran started implementing the doctrine in 2005, accelerating after the appointment of Jafari as the Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC in 2007. A 2010 US Institute of Peace report confirms the same.

According to a report by the Soufan Centre, the strategy of the Mosaic Doctrine emphasised layered, distributed defences to exploit Iran's geography, rugged mountains, vast interior, dispersed population centres, and enable prolonged resistance against superior invaders.

The core innovation was restructuring the IRGC into 31 semi-autonomous provincial commands (one per province). Each command operates as a self-contained entity with independent headquarters, command-and-control nodes, missiles, and drone arsenals, integrated Basij militia units, fast-attack naval flotillas, intelligence assets, stockpiled munitions, and pre-delegated authority for contingency operations.

After assuming IRGC command in 2007, Jafari oversaw its full implementation, integrating Basij forces into the IRGC and enhancing asymmetric capabilities.

This decentralisation, approved under the late Supreme Leader Khamenei, allowed local commanders broad freedom of action to execute broad objectives without real-time central oversight.

This echoes mission-type tactics, like the German Auftragstaktik Doctrine, which, according to research by the US Naval Institute, gives subordinate officers freedom to act as they see fit, so long as they meet pre-defined objectives given by their superior officers.

In practical terms, the military is designed to keep functioning even if the “head” of the system is removed.

The “Fourth Successor” leadership model

Meanwhile, Iran has also developed a layered leadership system designed to prevent a power vacuum in wartime.

The concept, sometimes referred to as the “Fourth Successor”, ensures that multiple levels of leadership are ready to assume authority if senior figures are killed in a conflict.

Iranian planners have long expected that in a war with powerful adversaries like the United States or Israel, top leaders could be targeted. This could include the supreme leader and the first few figures in the succession line.

To prevent disruption, the state maintained a deep hierarchy of leadership so that power can pass down several levels without interrupting governance or military command.

Under Iran’s political system, the Assembly of Experts is responsible for selecting the supreme leader. If the sitting leader dies or becomes incapacitated, an interim leadership council can temporarily perform the responsibilities of the office while a permanent successor is chosen.

A version of this arrangement was briefly seen after the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. During that period, a three-member council that included Masoud Pezeshkian and other senior officials handled the duties of the leadership until a new supreme leader was appointed.

The “Fourth Successor” idea builds on this mechanism. It ensures that additional figures are prepared to assume authority if the supreme leader and the immediate replacements are eliminated.

This layered system is meant to guarantee that the state, especially its security and military apparatus, continues to function regardless of leadership losses.

Overall, the current confidence of the Iranian leadership could be attributed to the success of its ‘Mosaic Defence’ and ‘Fourth Successor’ leadership models, about which its adversaries had no operational idea.



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