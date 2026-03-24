KV Admission 2026: Registration Steps

Online registration for admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Balvatika-1 & 3 and Class 1 for the academic year 2026-27 has started from Friday March 20, 2026.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2026-27: Online registration for admission in Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) Balvatika-1 & 3 and Class 1 for the academic year 2026-27 has started from Friday March 20, 2026.

According to the KVS Admission Notification 2026-27, online registration for KV schools started on March 20, 2026 at 10:00 AM through the official website “kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in”.

The last date to apply is April 02, 2026.

"Online Registration for Admission to Balvatika-1 & 3 and Class I in Kendriya Vidyalaya for the Academic Year 2026-27 is commencing on March 20 at 10:00 AM and will continue till April 02, 2026", the KVS Admission Notice released by the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) said.

Steps, link to apply for KVS Admission

Go to the KVS Admission website: https://admission.kvs.gov.in/ or kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in .

. Click on the given link in the Announcement section of the home page to proceed to the KVS Admission Portal.

Follow the link marked as “Click to Register”.

Read carefully the given instructions, click on the checkbox confirming you have read the instructions.

Click on the “Proceed” button and fill the form.

Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has also published on its website as detailed admission notice for the academic year 2026-27.

Age Limit

A Child must be 5 years old as on 31st March in the academic year in which admission is sought for Class I. (Child born on 1st April should also be considered.)

"The maximum age limit can be relaxed by two years in case of Differently abled children by the Principal", according to the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) admission notification 2026-27.

"There is no age restriction for admission to Class XI provided the student is seeking admission in the year of passing Class X examination. Similarly, there will be no upper & lower age limit for admission to class XII provided there has been no break in the continuous study of the student after passing class XI", it added.

KV Admission Important Dates

Online Registration for Balvatika-1 & 3 and Class 1 Admission: March 20 to April 02, 2026

Declaration of KV first admission list for Balvatika-1 & 3: April 08, 2026

Declaration of 1st Provisional Select and Wait List of registered candidates Class 1: April 09, 2026

Declaration of 2nd Selection and Wait List of registered candidates: April 16, 2026

Declaration of 3rd Selection List: April 21, 2026

Online Registration for Admission in Balvatika-2, and Class 2 and above: April 02 to 08, 2026

Class XI Admission date

Candidates should note that admission in Class XI (Class 11) will start ten days after the declaration of Class 10 result 2026 by the CBSE.

Display of admission list and admissions for Class-XI for KV students within 20 days after declaration of Class X First Board Result.

Registration, display of admission list & admissions in class XI (Subject to availability of vacancies) for non-KV students after the admissions of KV students in Class XI.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) had earlier launched a Trial Portal for the new KV admission.

Once admission process is started from Friday, enrollments in as many as 1,256 KV schools spread across India are undertaken through the official portal.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic