Why USCIFR recommends ban on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh

The USCIRF is calling for a ban on the RSS and the need for such a strong move now, but the first person to realise and ban this organization was India’s first Home Minister and Deputy prime Minister Sardar Patel.



As India embraced the path of secularism and democracy with Independence, there were still some forces which were opposed to these values and harped on India being a nation for Hindus only, one among them being Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS.

The R.S.S. has completed one hundred years of its existence through its dogged work in spreading its narrative, has reached the peak during the last few decades. Its ideology of ‘Hate minorities’ has consistently demonized Muslims right from the beginning, and Christians from the last few decades.

The result has been that ‘Freedom of Religion’ has gone into a free fall and the atrocities on religious minorities have gone up exponentially. Phenomenon of hate is going through the roof from the last decade or so as the Hindu Nationalist Government is in power and the mischief mongers now know that they can get away without any punishment, rather their acts of violence will be duly rewarded by the ruling Government.

With this, the propaganda against religious minorities and vast network of hate spreaders has become the ‘social common sense’, very difficult to combat. Consequently, we have seen a continuous rise of the marginalization of the religious minorities in India. This is accompanied by the decline in the global indices of India, pertaining to freedom of religion, freedom of expression, hunger index and most other assessments related to India’s social and political freedom.

This gets reflected aptly in many of the reports related to the lives of Indian minorities prepared by Indian as well as global agencies. One such agency is United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIFR).

How USCIFR views RSS?

The USCIRF is an independent, bipartisan federal body established under the ‘International Religious Freedom Act of 1998’ to monitor global conditions of religious freedom or belief, review violations, and provide policy recommendations to the U.S. President, Secretary of State, and Congress. It releases its reports every year reflecting on the minorities of various countries. Last seven odd years it has been labelling India as a ‘country of particular concern’. Its report this year is very disturbing as it has called India not only the country of particular concern but has also asked for a ban on RSS and its affiliated organizations.

The report says that the RSS is the body responsible for the worsening intercommunity scenario and the intimidation of religious minorities. As per the report:

“The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh should face targeted sanctions for its responsibility for and tolerance of violations of religious freedom in India. This US panel has made recommendations to the Donald Trump administration. The sanctions could include freezing the organisation’s assets and barring entry to the US.”

In India specific report the USCIFR points out that the RSS is the parent organization of the ruling BJP, under whose rule...

“… the commission had noted that the “interconnected relationship between the RSS and BJP allows for the creation and enforcement of several discriminatory pieces of legislation, including citizenship, anti-conversion and cow slaughter laws”.

The report underlines most of the policies of the BJP which has tormented the Indian minorities. We know here the violence against these sections of society is becoming more widespread. Though the ghastly violence of the type of Gujarat is not there we observe that it is occurring on regular manner in a lynching or other acts of violence here and there.

The attacks on prayer meetings take place on a regular basis. What happened on the occasion of Christmas 2025 by Bajrang Dal activists was a new low in the violence. It also mentions the move of Central Government in disenfranchising the Muslims through NRC-CAA . It reported the abandoning of over 50 Rohingyas of which around 14 were Christians; in the high seas. The dastardly imprisonment of Umar Khalid and Sharjil Imam, who are in the prison for over five years, without any trial reflects the status of the justice delivery system. The Cow, love jihad and jihad of various types remains its core method of targeting the Muslim minorities.

Reactions

The spokesman of the External Affairs Ministry has rejected the report as biased. But, the main opposition party, the Indian national Congress, in a tweet has stated:

“The US should impose a ban on RSS. This recommendation was made to the Donald Trump administration by the USCIRF, an official US government body. The USCIRF has warned that the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) poses a threat to people's religious freedom. Its recommendations are clear, Ban the RSS immediately. Seize its assets. Prohibit entry into the US for RSS members.”

US based ‘Hindus for Human Rights’ has been opposing the politics of RSS combine in a very serious way. They agree with the Commission's recommendations.

The Freedom of Religion Acts, basically to prevent conversions by those who wish to convert are prevalent in nearly 11 states and now Maharashtra is the new one to join this list. While conversion to Islam and Christianity is a pretext to beat up some, there is an open call for conversion to Hinduism by a phenomenon called ‘Ghaar Vapasi’. This is a clever move to impose Hinduism on those who belong to other religions.

When was RSS banned first?

The USCIRF is calling for a ban on the RSS and the need for such a strong move now. But, the first person to realise and ban this organization was India’s first Home Minister and Deputy prime Minister Sardar Patel. A communique of the Ministry of Home affairs under Patel stated:

“The objectionable and harmful activities of the Sangh have, however, continued unabated and the cult of violence sponsored and inspired by the activities of the Sangh has claimed many victims. The latest and the most precious to fall was Gandhiji himself.”

The RSS was banned yet again in 1975 during the Emergency imposed by Indira Gandhi and then in 1992 after the demolition of Babri Masjid by the kar seva called by the BJP.

Today its activities of spreading hate are qualitatively and quantitatively at much worse level. While within the country most people feel the pinch of the atmosphere where democratic norms are being stifled, the USCIRF has put the hammer on the head of the nail to underline the impact of this organization calling for Hindu Rashtra. It has already spread its wings in many countries with innumerable organizations affiliated/associated with it.

Now the ball is on the American Presidents table. But of course, he has his own weird ways of working.

[The writer, Ram Puniyani, is former Professor of IIT Bombay. Views are personal.]

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