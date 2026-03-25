CTET 2026 Result: Steps, Link to Check

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 (CTET 2026) result on its official website ctet.nic.in.

CTET Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is set to announce the Central Teacher Eligibility Test 2026 (CTET 2026) result on its official website ctet.nic.in.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had conducted the Central Teacher Eligibility Test CTET 2026 on February 07 and 08, 2026 in over 140 cities across India.

After successfully conducting the CTET exam, the CBSE had on March 12, 2026 published the Provisional Answer along with OMR images of candidates.

The CBSE had simultaneously given candidates to challenge the CTET Answer Keys till 11.59 PM March 15, 2026.

The CBSE team is now analyzing the objections raised by the candidates on the CTET Answer Key. Once this analysis is completed, the CTET Final Answer Keys will be released.

The release of the CTET 2026 Final Answer Key will be followed by the announcement of Central Teacher Eligibility Test results.

Candidates who have appeared in the CTET Feb 2026 exam should note that the CTET result will be based on the Final Answer Key.

Steps, Direct Link to Check CTET Result 2026

Go to the CTET result website: " ctet.nic.in ".

". Click on the link marked as "CTET Feb 2026 Result"

On the new page which appears, click on CTET February 2026 Result.

Enter Roll Number in the given box.

Click on Submit button to check your result and scorecard.

About CTET Exam

CTET, a mandatory test for appointment of teachers, is conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

The exam compromises of two papers. Paper I for candidates who wish to opt classes I to V and Paper II for candidates who wish to teach Classes VI to VIII.

The questions paper was compromise of objective in nature; there were multiple options for every question.

Candidates passing both Papers 1 and 2 of CTET will be allowed to apply for teaching posts from Classes 1 to 5 and Classes 6 to 8, respectively. A 5% relaxation will be given to candidates from the SC, ST, and OBC categories.

A candidate must secure the prescribed minimum marks to qualify the examination. General category candidates require at least 90 marks out of 150, while SC and ST candidates need 82 marks to meet the eligibility criteria set by the CBSE for CTET.

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