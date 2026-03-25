Don't call your defeat agreement: Iran warns United States

Amidst repeated victory claims by Donald Trump administration, Tehran rebuked Washington asserting that the United States has actually been defeated in the ongoing war.

[Donald Trump boasting about US victory over Iran. (Inset) Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari.]

Tehran/Washington: Amidst repeated victory claims by Donald Trump administration, Tehran rebuked Washington asserting that the United States has actually been defeated in the ongoing war.

“If the self-proclaimed superpower of the world could have escaped this predicament, it would have done so by now. Do not call your defeat an agreement,” Lieutenant Colonel Ebrahim Zolfaqari, Spokesman for the Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, said.

Zolfaqari said this as Trump claimed in a post on his Truth Social media platform that the US and Iran have had “very good and constructive conversations over the past two days regarding a complete and total resolution of our hostilities in [West Asia].”

A source familiar with internal discussions in Tehran said that there has been no official contact between Tehran and Washington.

“The era of your promises is over. Today, there are only two fronts in the world: truth and falsehood. And every freedom-seeking pursuer of truth will not be deceived by your media waves,” Zolfaqari said.

“Our first and last word from day one has been, is, and will be: someone like us will not come to terms with someone like you—not now, and not ever,” he said, as per the official Press TV.

US Victory Claims

US President Donald Trump and his team have repeatedly claimed that they have won the war.

Talking to reporters at White House Tuesday while Trump was standing on his side, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth went a step further and said, “Never in history has a country been defeated as Iran has... We wiped it off the face of the earth, and then it was defeated.”

US victory claims are surprising as the Trump administration repeatedly changed the war goals though none of the publicly disclosed objectives were fulfilled even after 26 days.

The US and Israel started the war on Iran on Feb 28, 2026 with the immediate goal of regime change. Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei was killed in the US-Israeli joint attack, but there is no sign of regime change in Iran as of now.

Trump and Netanyahu also claimed they have destroyed Iran military power, with the former declaring “there has been nothing left in Iran needed to be bombed”. Trump also claimed Iran has left without stockpile of missiles.

But, Iran not only is continuously conducting airstrikes on US bases in the Middle East, and also deep into the Israeli territories, including the “most secured Dimona” where the country’s nuclear facilities are located.

Iran has also rejected Trump’s proposal to end the war, asserting that the war will only end when its conditions are accepted.

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