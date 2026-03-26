Adnan, Ashraf, Azim, Fatema among JAM 2026 Toppers, check full list

Syed Adnan Shafi, Afimol Ashraf, Ryan Azim Shaikh, Muskan Fatema, and Arisha Tauqeer are among the JAM 2026 toppers the list of which was released by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) Thursday.

JAM 2026 Toppers List: Syed Adnan Shafi, Afimol Ashraf, Ryan Azim Shaikh, Muskan Fatema, and Arisha Tauqeer are among the JAM 2026 toppers the list of which was released by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT Bombay) Thursday.

The Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) is the entrance exam conducted for admission to top-tier postgraduate programs.

The JAM 2026 exam this year was conducted on February 15, 2026. JAM 2026 result was announced on March 19, 2026. The scorecard of the candidates along with the list of subjectwise toppers was released today i.e. Thursday March 26, 2026.

As per the JAM toppers list released today, Syed Adnan Shafi is among the Physics toppers, Afimol Ashraf is one of the toppers in Chemistry subject, Ryan Azim Shaikh is one of the toppers in Mathematics subject, whereas Muskan Fatema and Arisha Tauqeer are among the Biotechnology toppers.

JAM 2026 Top 10 List

JAM 2026: Physics Toppers

AIR Registration ID Name

1 PH811A336 Sarvesh Gupta

2 PH321A435 Jatin Yadav

3 PH620A193 Ankur Saha

4 PH811A310 Anmol Mehrotra

5 PH515A041 Varun Singh Gautam

6 PH407A501 Debarshi Das

7 PH304A048 Sudhanshu Sethi

8 PH407A250 Pratyush Yadav

9 PH406A092 Dinabandhu Maji

10 PH322A088 Syed Adnan Shafi

JAM 2026: Chemistry Toppers

AIR Registration ID Name

1 CY303F047 Ayushi Agrawal

2 CY301B011 Deepak Poonia

3 CY620F051 Soumo Pal

4 CY620F403 Anubrata Chatterjee

5 CY316F111 Nancy

6 CY113F052 Afimol Ashraf

7 CY314F199 Pihu Roy

8 CY616F277 Rahul Guchhait

9 CY320F148 Jaspreet Singh

10 CY406F235 Sourav Gorai

JAM 2026: Economics Toppers

AIR Registration ID Name

1 EN319A149 Suryoday Sethi

2 EN320A120 Raghav Khera

3 EN811A086 Tanvi Jaiswal

4 EN320A088 Arpit Gupta

5 EN321A386 Uttam Tiwari

6 EN319A357 Akshet Gupta

7 EN315A449 Dev Sharma

8 EN803A205 Divyansh Solanki

9 EN320A240 Rachit Gupta

10 EN501A123 Vedansh Agarwal

JAM 2026: Mathematics Toppers

AIR Registration ID Name

1 MA102F217 Madhur Agrawal

2 MA701F055 Sarath Chandra Reddy Poreddy

3 MA102F223 Naveen Kumar G

4 MA521F293 Khushpreet Singh

5 MA620F236 Barun Roy

6 MA102F177 Kalmanje Avyaktha Achar

7 MA620F054 Ayush Baran Sen

8 MA710F098 Surya Raju

9 MA217F235 Shubham P Pimple

10 MA319F112 Ryan Azim Shaikh

JAM 2026: Geology Toppers

AIR Registration ID Name

1 GG615F085 Hrushikesh Nahak

2 GG603F163 Prachee Ray

3 GG610F090 Ayushman Barik

4 GG601F461 Subhashri Sahoo

5 GG321F105 Om Kumar

6 GG520F068 Ranjan Raj

7 GG321F081 Ansh Kashyap

8 GG521F109 Shubham Kushwaha

9 GG519F088 Nimisha Mishra

10 GG315F013 Anushka

JAM 2026: Mathematical Statistics Toppers

AIR Registration ID Name

1 MS620A508 Koustav Chowdhury

2 MS403A014 Simran Kumari

3 MS213B057 Soham Rajesh Surve

4 MS104A034 Lavanis A

5 MS104A106 Darsh Jain

6 MS620A320 Arnab Das

7 MS521A342 Suryansh Pandey

8 MS711A081 Sharmilee Dhanasekaran

9 MS414A066 Hrishiraj Roy

10 MS316A075 Tanirikaa Gandhi

JAM 2026: Biotechnology (BT)

AIR Registration ID Name

1 BT805A034 Sakshi Nijwala

2 BT202A270 Rit Vipinbhai Patel

3 BT102A209 Reshma Ganesh Hegde

4 BT212A323 Aaryan Manish Nigudkar

5 BT202A091 Gajra Kashishben Bhaveshbhai

6 BT307A163 Diya

7 BT604A108 Muskan Fatema

8 BT411A152 Shashwata Chatterjee

9 BT212A301 Advait Raman Shankar

10 BT502A076 Arisha Tauqeer

Candidates who have qualified in the examination will be eligible to apply for admission to 89 postgraduate programes across 22 IITs for the academic year 2026-27 through the JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS 2026) from March 27 to April 15. The first admission list is scheduled to be released on May 25. The second, third and fourth admission lists will be respectively released on June 08, 16 and 27, 2026. Additional list if any will be published on July 03, 2026, IIT Bombay said.

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