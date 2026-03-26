Two Rahmani 30 students secure fully funded MBBS admissions in Turkey, Italy

Two students of Rahmani30, Mohammad Rehan Shahid and Md Rayhan Perwez, have secured fully funded MBBS admissions to medical universities in Turkey and Italy through competitive scholarship-based selection processes

Patna (Bihar): Two students of Rahmani30, Mohammad Rehan Shahid and Md Rayhan Perwez, have secured fully funded MBBS admissions to medical universities in Turkey and Italy through competitive scholarship-based selection processes.

Rehan Shahid, from Patna, Bihar, has been admitted to Istanbul University – Faculty of Medicine, Turkey.

On the other hand, Md Rayhan Perwez, from West Champaran, Bihar, has secured admission to the University of Catania, Italy.

Both the students are from the Rahmani30 Batch 2022–24.

Rehan qualified through an international scholarship examination, while Rayhan earned a prestigious international medical scholarship.

The scholarships cover 100% tuition fees for the entire MBBS program, along with travel support and a monthly stipend for accommodation, food, and other living expenses.

According to Rahmani30, these admissions were earned through merit-based global evaluation and academic performance.

Expansion of Rahmani 30’s work

The admissions mark an expansion of Rahmani 30’s work from preparing students for India’s Institutes of National Importance and other leading academic pathways to facilitating international higher education opportunities. The initiative was envisioned and encouraged by its late Patron, Mohammad Wali Rahmani, and is being actively guided by Dr. Zishan Siddiqui, MD – Johns Hopkins Medicine, USA.

Both the students also performed strongly in TOEFL and SAT, reflecting readiness for study in an international academic environment.

The organisation said the development is part of a broader expansion in its educational model. Alongside its established selection-based core program, it has also introduced a Junior Program with intake in Class 8 and Class 9, aimed at nurturing excellence from an earlier stage.

Founded on the educational vision of Mohammad Wali Rahmani (RA) and now led by his son Ahmad Wali Faisal Rahmani, Rahmani30 prepares students for pathways including IIT-JEE, NEET, CA, CS and CMA, and is also expanding its work in international academic admissions. It works with a network of 500+ partner schools and has also introduced a Junior Program for Classes 8 and 9.

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