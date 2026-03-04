CNN Journalists arrested by Israel released after 9 hours

In yet another move indicative of how Israel regards freedom of press, the right wing Zionist regime arrested two CNN journalists who were broadcasting live outside the headquarters of the Israeli Occupation Forces or IDF in Tel Aviv.

Reporter Emrah Cakmak and cameraman Halil Kahraman, from the CNN network’s Turkish-language channel, were arrested as they were reporting near the IDF’s Kirya military headquarters Tuesday (March 03, 2026) after Iran launched another missile barrage at Tel Aviv and other parts of central Israel.

During the live broadcast, two men believed to be soldiers, approached the crew and seized the reporter’s phone, according to initial reports and a video circulating online that could not be independently verified.

Israel Police Spokesperson’s Unit later said the CNN Turk crew were detained on suspicion of filming a sensitive security facility.

İsrail'de gözaltına alınan CNNTürk muhabiri Emrah Çakmak, iPhone telefonunun şifresini kimseye vermemesine rağmen İsrail’in cihazını açtığını söyledi.



pic.twitter.com/GLnyLtjeL5 — ibrahim Haskoloğlu (@haskologlu) March 4, 2026

The two were released after 9-hour detention.

Talking to CNN Turk after his release, Emrah Cakmak said he handed over his locked iPhone without providing the password or unlocking it, yet the Israeli officers opened and inspected it - including photo gallery.

Israel’s long-standing military censorship system, overseen by the IDF Military Censor, has long barred journalists and civilians from publishing material deemed harmful to national security.

Since the Gaza war began, restrictions have expanded significantly, including tighter limits on filming soldiers on duty and sensitive or strategic sites.

[With inputs from Arab News.]

