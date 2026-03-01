Iran confirms Ali Khamenei killed in US-Israel joint attacks

Iran has confirmed its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei was killed in the US-Israel joint bombing on Tehran Saturday February 28, 2026.

Tehran: Iran has confirmed its Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei was killed in the US-Israel joint bombing on Tehran Saturday February 28, 2026.

In a statement released Sunday, the Iranian government said “Ali Khamenei was killed following an attack by the Zionist regime and the United States on Saturday morning”.

The statement came hours after U.S. President Donald Trump while speaking to reporters at the White House claimed Ali Khamenei was dead in the “US Israeli joint military operation” Saturday targeted at regime change in Iran.

He later wrote in a post on his Truth Social platform that the 86-year-old Iranian leader was killed in the joint US-Israeli strikes, which began early on Saturday.

“He was unable to avoid our Intelligence and Highly Sophisticated Tracking Systems and, working closely with Israel, there was not a thing he, or the other leaders that have been killed along with him, could do,” Trump wrote.

“This is the single greatest chance for the Iranian people to take back their Country,” he said. “Hopefully, the IRGC [Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps] and Police will peacefully merge with the Iranian Patriots.”

Earlier, video footage had surfaced showing smoke rising above the official residence of Ali Khamenei in Tehran.

The Iranian government initially denied the claim saying Ali Khamenei’s daughter, son-in-law and grandson were killed in the attacks led by the Zionists forces, with local Tasnim and Mehr news agencies reporting that Khamenei remained “steadfast and firm in commanding the field”.

Tehran however confirmed the “martyrdom” of Ali Khamenei in the US-Israel attacks , and announced 40-day mourning for the departed leader. Khamenei led Iran for 37 years since the demise of the late founder of the Islamic Republic Imam Khomeini in 1989.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Ali Larijani, announced that a provisional leadership council would be formed Sunday in accordance with the Constitution "following the martyrdom of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei in the US and Israeli strikes".

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic