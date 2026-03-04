Mossad agents planning bombings in Saudi Arabia, Qatar arrested: US Journalist

Tucker Carlson, a renowned American Journalist and Political Commentator, has claimed that Mossad agents planning bombings in Saudi Arabia and Qatar have been arrested by the authorities in the two countries.

Mossad is the notorious Israeli secret agency known for conducting false flag operations.

In his live show Monday March 02, 2026, Tucker Carlson claimed that Saudi Arabia and Qatar had caught and “arrested Israeli Mossad agents planning bombings in those countries”.

“Why would the Israelis be committing bombings in Gulf countries, which are also being attacked by Iran?” Carlson said on his show.

“Aren’t they on the same side?” he quipped.

“Israel wants to hurt Iran - and Qatar, and the UAE, and Saudi Arabia, and Bahrain, and Oman and Kuwait,” he added.

RED ALERT: Tucker Carlson is reporting that Israel just got caught in a massive attempted false flag… pic.twitter.com/p1KZmZprq4 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) March 3, 2026

Carlson also alleged that Israel deliberately sows chaos among America’s Arab allies.

Tucker Carlson did not cite the source for the claim.

There has been also no official comment on Carlson’s claims by Saudi Arabia, Qatar or Israel though the show is widely shared online and being viewed by millions of people across the world.

Carlson was recently in news after he interviewed American Envoy in Israel, Mike Huckabee. In the interview aired days before US and Israel targeted Iran in a joint military operation, Mike Huckabee had endorsed Israeli bid to expand its borders across the Middle East.

Mike Huckabee’s endorsement of Israel’s illegal expansion had sparked outrage. On the other hand, Carlson along with his team was arrested by the Israeli forces soon after the interview.

Iran warns of false flag operations

Carlson’s claims came at the backdrop of Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman saying the Israeli regime is deliberately attempting to expand the scope of the current Israeli-American-initiated war on Iran, and drag the region into a broader conflagration.

Speaking at a press conference held inside a school targeted by US-Israeli assaults in Tehran on Tuesday, Esmaeil Baghaei said destabilizing the region is “the project of the Zionist regime, and the United States was also drawn onto this path.”

“The Zionist regime will undoubtedly seek to exploit the situation, expand the scope of fire, and carry out acts of sabotage in regional countries in order to transform the war it has initiated together with the United States against Iran into a widespread regional conflict,” Baghaei said.

Meanwhile, Iran also distanced itself from the military strikes against the territory or ports of the Sultanate of Oman, following reports of drone attacks at the Duqm and Salalah ports.

In a statement released via its Communications Center, the General Staff categorically rejected claims of aggression against its "friend and neighbor," Oman.

In a related development, Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Muhammed bin Salman, in phone calls with the Arab neighbors asked them to avoid any action that could further escalate the already tense situation with Iran.

