Nitish Kumar to quit as Bihar CM, move Rajya Sabha

Patna: Nitish Kumar Thursday March 05, 2026 announced he is quitting as Chief Minister of Bihar and moving to Rajya Sabha – the Upper House of the Indian Parliament.

In a social media post, Nitish Kumar expressed gratitude to the people of Bihar for consistently placing trust and support in him.

“It was the power of your trust and support that has enabled Bihar today to present a new dimension of development and dignity”, he wrote.

Nitish Kumar, Bihar’s longest serving Chief Minister, was also a member of Lok Sabha and Union Railway Minister.

In the post announcing his resignation as Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar said it was his desire to become a member of both Houses of the Bihar Legislature as well as both Houses of Parliament.

“In keeping with this aspiration, I seek to become a member of the Rajya Sabha in the elections being held this time”, he said.

He also said that the new government that will be formed (in Bihar) will have his full cooperation and guidance.

Few hours later, he, accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other leaders, filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha.

The Rajya Sabha election in Bihar and other states will be held on March 16, 2026.

"Leadership Coup"

Congress criticised the move calling it a "leadership coup", "huge betrayal of the people's mandate", and a "conspiracy" orchestrated by the BJP.

"What the Indian National Congress had been saying during the Bihar election campaign has now come to pass. A leadership coup and regime change orchestrated by G2 has taken place", Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary and MP, said.

By G2, he meant for PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

"In many ways, it is a huge betrayal of the people’s mandate", he added.

The Congress also said that the move amounts to the BJP "hijacking" Nitish Kumar and dislodging him from the CM post just months after the NDA's big win in the 2025 Bihar assembly elections.

