Watch: Ronaldo practices at ‘House of Nassr’ amid reports he left Riyadh

Cristiano Ronaldo, who is leading Al-Nassr FC, was Tuesday March 03, 2026 spotted training with teammates at House of Nassr, refuting the reports that the Portuguese Star Footballer has left Saudi Arabia because of the ongoing Iran-US-Israel war.

[Cristiano Ronaldo at House of Nassr on Tuesday March 03, 2026 (Image shared by Al-Nassr FC)]

Riyadh: Cristiano Ronaldo, who is leading Al-Nassr FC, was Tuesday March 03, 2026 spotted training with teammates at House of Nassr, refuting the reports that the Portuguese Star Footballer has left Saudi Arabia because of the ongoing Iran-US-Israel war.

The House of Nassr Sports Complex is a new integrated sports complex designed for al Nassr FC in Riyadh.

House of Nassr pic.twitter.com/QQHynKaaXC — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) March 3, 2026

The Al-Nassr football club shared a series of images and video clips showing Cristiano Ronaldo training and exercising with teammates at the complex ahead of its clash with Neom on March 08, 2026.

"To a new training…because the journey never pauses", Al-Nassr FC wrote in one post, sharing images and video clips showing Ronaldo working at House of Nassr’s fitness centre.

In another post tagged with the photos of Ronaldo and other Al-Nassr footballers Tuesday, the management wrote, “Preparation begins for #NassrNeom”.

The Al-Nassr FC did not directly comment on the rumours that Ronaldo, who is playing in Saudi Arabia since 2022, has left the Kingdom along with his family, after the US Embassy in Riyadh was hit during the missile-exchanges between Iran and US-Israel joint army.

The work resumes at Nassr

pic.twitter.com/EHe329pcAW — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) March 2, 2026

The leading Saudi football club, however, admitted that Ronaldo is suffering from hamstring injury and is recovering.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has been diagnosed with a hamstring injury after the last game against Al-Fayah… He started a rehabilitation program and will be under evaluation day by day”, Al-Nassr FC wrote on its official X account in a post titled "Medical Report".

Medical Report: Cristiano Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/noYmYjKknT — AlNassr FC (@AlNassrFC_EN) March 3, 2026

Turned Out, Reports of Ronaldo Leaving Saudi Arabia Fake

Ever since the US Embassy in Riyadh was hit during the missile exchanges between Iran, and US-Israeli forces, reports started circulating in a section of the media that the Al Nassr Captain Ronaldo has left the Kingdom along with his family.

Russia News, in fact, posted a video showing Ronaldo’s £61M jet landing in Madrid, Spain.

“Ronaldo’s £61M jet lands in Madrid amid Riyadh strikes…. The star left Saudi Arabia after the AFC suspended matches due to the Iranian attacks on the US Embassy”, Russia News wrote on X while sharing the video courtesy The Sun.

The Sun:



Ronaldo’s £61M jet lands in Madrid amid Riyadh strikes.



The star left Saudi Arabia after the AFC suspended matches due to the Iranian attacks on the US Embassy. pic.twitter.com/G4bKmQjMgv — RussiaNews 🇷🇺 (@mog_russEN) March 3, 2026

All these reports have now turned out to be false based on the series of images and video clips shared by Al-Nassr FC.

Meanwhile, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed that Al-Nassr Vs Al-Wasl AFC Cup Quarter Finals, originally scheduled on March 4, 2026, has been postponed until further notice. The match was scheduled to be played in Dubai.

On the other hand, Saudi Pro League scheduled matches are currently underway despite the volatile situation in the region. And, as of now, there are no reports that Al-Nassr vs Neom on March 08, 2026 will be postponed.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic