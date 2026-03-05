UAE billionaire tears into Trump for dragging ME into war with Iran

UAE billionaire Khalaf Al Habtoor tore into U.S. President Donald Trump for dragging the Middle East into war with Iran.

[Khalaf Al Habtoor (R) is the Chairman of the Al Habtoor Group – one of the most successful conglomerates in the Gulf. (Image via @KhalafAlHabtoor)]

UAE billionaire Khalaf Al Habtoor tore into U.S. President Donald Trump for dragging the Middle East into war with Iran.

In an open letter posted on X, Khalaf Al Habtoor, Chairman of the Al Habtoor Group – one of the most successful conglomerates in the Gulf, accused Trump of pushing the Gulf Cooperation Council and the Arab countries at the heart of a danger they did not choose.

“Who gave you the authority to drag our region into a war with #Iran? And on what basis did you make this dangerous decision?” the UAE business tycoon wrote in his letter written in Arabic.

“Did you calculate the collateral damage before pulling the trigger? And did you consider that the first to suffer from this escalation will be the countries of the region itself”, he wrote.

In a scathing attack, Khalaf Al Habtoor accused Trump of cheating the Americans, and asked if the decision to go to the war with Iran was under the influence of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“The peoples of this region have the right to ask as well: Was this your decision alone? Or did it come as a result of pressures from Netanyahu and his government?” he asked.

Referring directly Trump’s Board of Peace, Khalaf Al Habtoor said instead of peace and stability in the region as promised, “we find ourselves facing a military escalation that endangers the entire region”.

In his letter addressed to Donald Trump, Khalaf Al Habtoor also said his approval ratings have gone done because of the war mongering.

He said Trump promised peace and not to go to war but broke his promise and intervened in seven countries.

Full Text of Khalaf Al Habtoor's letter to Trump

His Excellency President Donald Trump, A direct question: Who gave you the authority to drag our region into a war with #Iran? And on what basis did you make this dangerous decision? Did you calculate the collateral damage before pulling the trigger? And did you consider that the first to suffer from this escalation will be the countries of the region itself! The people of this region have the right to ask as well: Was this your decision alone? Or did it come as a result of pressures from #Netanyahu and his government? You have placed the countries of the #GulfCooperationCouncil and the Arab countries at the heart of a danger they did not choose. Thank God, we are strong and capable of defending ourselves, and we have armies and defenses that protect our homelands, but the question remains: Who gave you permission to turn our region into a battlefield? For before the ink has dried on the #BoardOfPeace initiative that you announced in the name of peace and stability, we find ourselves facing a military escalation that endangers the entire region. So where did those initiatives go? And what is the fate of the commitments made in the name of peace? Most of the funding proposed in those initiatives came from the countries of the region themselves, and from Arab Gulf countries that contributed billions of dollars on the basis of supporting stability and development. And these countries have the right to ask today: Where did this money go? And are we funding peace initiatives or funding a war that exposes us to danger? More dangerous than that, your decision does not threaten only the peoples of the region, but also reaches the American people whom you promised peace and prosperity. And here they are today, finding themselves in a war funded from their money and taxes, with costs ranging, according to the Institute for Policy Studies (IPS), between 40-65 billion dollars for direct military operations, and could reach 210 billion dollars including economic impacts and indirect losses if it lasts four to five weeks, not to mention the sacrifice of Americans themselves in a war in which they have neither camel nor she-camel. You have even broken your promises not to get involved in wars and to focus only on America and put it at the top of your priorities, as you ordered foreign military interventions during your second term that included seven countries: Somalia, Iraq, Yemen, Nigeria, Syria, Iran, and Venezuela, in addition to naval operations in the Caribbean and the eastern Pacific Ocean. You directed more than 658 foreign airstrikes in your first year in office, which equals the total strikes in Biden's entire term, for which you directed your arrows of criticism for involving the United States in foreign wars. Your Excellency the President, these numbers have severely reflected on your approval ratings among Americans, which have declined since your inauguration for the second term, by about 9% in just 400 days. These numbers say something clear: Even within #TheUnitedStates, there is growing concern about being dragged into a new war, and about exposing the lives of Americans, their economy, and their future to unnecessary risks. True leadership is not measured by war decisions, but by wisdom, respect for others, and pushing toward achieving peace. And if these initiatives were launched in the name of peace, then we have the right today to demand full transparency and clear accountability.

[Translated from Arabic to English by Grok AI]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic