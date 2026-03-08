Highlights: How Al-Nassr defeated Neom to remain on top in SPL Standings

Al-Nassr Saturday March 07, 2026 turned an almost draw match against Neom into victory to remain on top in the Saudi Pro League (SPL) 25/26 standings

[Mohamed Simakan after hitting the stoppage time winner for Al Nassr Saturday March 07, 2026.]

Saudi Pro League: Al-Nassr Saturday March 07, 2026 turned an almost draw match against Neom into victory to remain on top in the Saudi Pro League (SPL) 25/26 standings.

And, football fans thank Mohamed Simakan whose stoppage time goal helped Faris Najd (Knights of Najd) win its 25th Saudi Pro League 2025-26 match against Neom played at Al-Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh.

The Neom Vs Al Nassr clash Saturday was tight and extended to stoppage time without goal, with an imminent draw result.

It was then that Mohamed Simakan, French footballer who is playing as Centre-Back for Saudi FC Al-Nassr, came with the late winner.

Simakan sent the ball past the wicket-keeper in 90+5 minute barely two minutes before the match ended.

Simakan’s winner for Al Nassr against Neom was a beautiful header assisted by João Félix’s cross from a free-kick.

And, the Al-Nassr Vs Neom scoreboard which was showing 0-0 till 90+5', changed to a glittering 1-0 at 90+8' at the end, thanks to Samakan’s dramatic stoppage time winner.

It’s raining Yellow Cards

The Neom vs Al Nassr fixture Saturday also saw a number of Yellow Cards being shown to footballers from both the sides.

Ala'a Al-Haji and Amadou Koné of NEOM, and Marcelo Brozović of Al Nassr were shown Yellow Card in the First Half.

And, Iñigo Martínez and Abdulrahman Ghareeb of Al Nassr met with the same fate in the Second Half of the match.

The tight and almost goal-less also saw a number of Substitutes replacing the Regular Players.

In their desperate attempts to win the match, Neom and Al-Nassr together called 8 Substitutes.

Ronaldo, other key players rested

Earlier, Al-Nassr footballers hit the ground without its captain and star footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, who is suffering from hamstring injury.

The Portuguese footballer, however, is in Saudi Arabia, contrary to the media reports that he has left to Madrid.

Also absent in the Neom vs Al Nassr match were Ahmed Hegazi and Khalifa Al-Dosari of Neom. Neom’s head coach Christophe Galtier confirmed their absence in the press meet before the match.

Hegazi was rested due to a muscle injury, while Al-Dosari was absent because he faced suspension after receiving a red card in the previous match, Galtier said.

With the win against Neom, Al-Nassr now leads the SPL Standings with 64 points. It was also Al-Nassr’s 11th consecutive victory since it faced debacle before Jan 17.

Al-Nassr is followed by Al Ahli (62 pints), Al Hilal (61 points) and Al Qadsiah (57 points), after the Matchweek 25.

Al Nassr now faces Al-Khaleej in its 26th match. Al-Khaleej vs Al-Nassr clash is scheduled to be played at Al-Khaleej Club Stadium on Saturday March 15, 2026.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com]

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic