How Masjid Nabawi expansions boosted comfort, capacity for millions of visitors

Since the beginning of the Saudi era, Masjid e Nabawi, the Prophet’s Mosque, has undergone a series of major expansions aimed at facilitating the movement of worshippers and visitors.

The Masjid Nabawi expansion provided larger spaces for prayer while preserving The Prophet Mosque’s Islamic architectural character and spiritual atmosphere.

Masjid Nabawi Expansion – Timeline

The first Saudi era expansion of Masjid Nabawi began in 1952 (1372 AH) that continued until 1955 (1375 AH).

During this period, around 16,326 square meters were added to the mosque, increasing its capacity to nearly 28,000 worshippers to accommodate the growing number of visitors.

The second expansion of Masjid Nabawi by the current government was launched in 1985 (1406 AH) and completed in 1994 (1414 AH).

It encompassed the main building, the roof, and the surrounding courtyards. Upon completion, the total area of the mosque reached roughly 300,000 square meters, with a capacity of around 698,000 worshippers, enabling the mosque to welcome large crowds during peak seasons.

In the modern era, the largest expansion to the Prophet’s Mosque since the start of the Saudi era, was launched in 2012 (1433 AH) as part of the third Saudi expansion of the two holy mosques.

The third expansion has marked the biggest development in the history of both the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque.

This project has elevated the capacity of the Prophet’s Mosque to around 1.8 million worshippers. It included the development of surrounding courtyards, infrastructure, and service facilities in accordance with the latest engineering standards.

The expansion added wide corridors, modern amenities, shaded areas and prayer spaces to enhance the comfort and convenience of worshippers, including people with disabilities.

Under the reign of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Kingdom has continued its dedicated care for the Two Holy Mosques, including his directive to complete the third Saudi expansion of the two mosques and his inauguration of major development projects.

His ongoing support, care, and continuous oversight reflect the commitment of the Kingdom’s leadership, upheld since the founding of the nation, to the maintenance and development of the two holy mosques.

This ongoing attention reflects Saudi Arabia’s long-standing care for the Two Holy Mosques since the era of the founder, King Abdulaziz bin Abdulrahman Al Saud, and carried forward by his sons to serve Islam and Muslims worldwide.

These successive expansions demonstrate Saudi Arabia’s commitment to serving pilgrims and visitors through expanded prayer areas, upgraded infrastructure, and enhanced services.

Today, the Prophet’s Mosque stands as one of the largest mosques in the world, welcoming millions of worshippers and visitors throughout the year, and embodying a harmonious blend of historical depth and modern development.



