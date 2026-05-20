DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic 2026 Admission Begins: Steps to Apply

Online admission process for Post SSC Polytechnic Diploma by DTE Maharashtra for the year 2026-27 started from today i.e. Wednesday May 20, 2026

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC Diploma Admission 2026-27: The DTE Maharashtra has started online registration for the students seeking admission in Post SSC Diploma Courses in Engineering, Technology, also known as Polytechnic Diploma, for the year 2026-27 through its official website dte.maharashtra.gov.in.

As per the Directorate of Technical Edtaction (DTE) in the Polytechnic Admission Notification, online application process started from today i.e. Wednesday May 20, 2026 and will continue till June 22, 2026.

"The admission process started today and the last date of application is June 22, 2026", the DTE Maharashtra said.

Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission 2026 - Steps

Candidates should note that since the admission process has started, the first step is to register online. For registration, a link has been made available using which the students should register themselves. While filling the registration form, students will be required to pay the counselling fees and submit the documents necessary for the admission in the Polytechnic courses. Students should note that the documents can be submitted offline at FCs or online using the link of the DTE Maharashtra admission website. List of the documents can be found on the website. Once registration is done, candidates will now need to wait for the release of the Merit List. The DTE Maharashtra will first release Provisional Merit List on June 24 , 2026, as per the original notification. The candidates are required to check their name and other details are recorded correctly in the Merit List and all their documents uploaded properly. In case of any error theyr should raise objection from June 25 to 30, 2026. Based on the objections raised by the candidates, the DTE will publish Poly 26 Final Merit List on July 02, 2026 . The next step after the release of the final merit list is Option Form submission. Candidates will be required to submit their options and college choice using the online form. The date of option form submission has not been confirmed yet. Based on the candidates ranking in the final merit list and the options submitted, DTE Maharashtra will then publish the DTE Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission 2026 CAP Round 1 allotment status. If the students are satisfied with the allotted colleges, they can confirm their admission and pay the fees. If not satisfied, they can opt out of Round 1 and participate in Poly CAP Round 2.

Steps to apply for DTE Post SSC Diploma Admission 2026

Go to the official website: " poly26.dtemaharashtra.gov.in ".

". Click on "New Registration".

Read the given instructions carefully and complete the Online Application Form.

Upload Qualification Details, Photos, Payment and other details.

Take the printout of the completed application form and submit at nearest FC.

Maha Poly 2026 Admission: Last date of Application

Candidates should note that the last date of application and document verification for all DTE Post SSC Diploma Courses in Maharashtra has been as of now fixed as June 22, 2026.

"Online registration of application and uploading of required documents by the Candidate for admission on website by selecting appropriate mode of scrutiny of Application form ((For Maharashtra State/All India/ J&K & Ladakh Migrant candidates)) has started on May 20, 2026 and will continue till June 22, 2026", DTE Maharashtra said in Polytechnic Diploma admission notification for the year 2026.

Maharashtra Polytechnic Admission 2026 - Important Dates

Online Registration and Document Verification: May 20 to June 22, 2026

Display of the Provisional Merit List for Maharashtra State/All India/J & K Migrant candidates on website: June 24, 2026

Submission of grievance, if any, for all type of Candidates: June 25 to 30, 2026

Display of the Final Merit list of Maharashtra State/All India/ J & K Migrant candidates on website: June 02, 2026

Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round I : Will be announced later

Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I through candidate’s Login by the Candidate: Will be announced later

Display of Provisional Allotment of Poly 2026 CAP Round 1: Will be announced later

Display of Provisional Vacant Seats for CAP Round 2: Will be announced later

E-Scrutiny Mode

DTE Maharashtra has started from the last year a new service called E Scrutiny. Using this option, candidates can electronically verify their documents. For this, they need to select "E-Scrutiny Mode" while filling the online registration form.

"All types of candidates aspiring for admission under CAP seats shall register, get Documents Verified & Application Form confirmed either by E-Scrutiny Mode or Physical Scrutiny Mode. Such eligible registered candidates shall be considered for CAP Merit and admission through CAP", DTE Maharashtra said.

For offline verification, candidates will be required to visit Facilitation Centre (FC) and physically verify their documents before the last date.

DTE Maharashtra Post SSC CAP Round 2026

The DTE has released on its official website Information Brochure (Marathi and English) and detailed admission notification, though it is yet to confirm the CAP Round dates.

DTE Maharashtra has also released Provisional Seat Matrix CAP Round ADMISSIONS 2025-26, 2024-25, 2023-24, 2022-23, 2021-22, 2020-21 and 2019-20 along with round wise Cut-off list for previous years for reference of the students.

Post SSC Diploma admission in Maharashtra is conducted for First Year Engineering in Civil, Mechanical, Information Technology (IT), Computer Engineering group, Electronics and Telecommunications, Electrical Engineering group and other streams.

DTE has started admission process of Post SSC Diploma admission for 2026-27 after the Class 10th (SSC) result is announced on May 08, 2026.

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