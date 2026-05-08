Maharashtra SSC Result 2026 Out, 179 Students State Toppers



As many 179 students from different parts of Maharashtra have scored a perfect 100% score to emerge as the toppers in the 2026 Maharashtra SSC Exams the result of which was announced today i.e. Friday May 08, 2026

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: As many 179 students from different parts of Maharashtra have scored a perfect 100% score to emerge as the toppers in the 2026 Maharashtra SSC Exams the result of which was announced today i.e. Friday May 08, 2026.

The Maharashtra state has registered an overall pass percentage of 92.09% in the 2026 SSC board Exam - a decline as compared to last year when the success rate was 94.10%.

The board just confirmed that 179 students scored 100% marks in the 2026 SSC board exams, but did not provide their list.

Maha SSC 2026: Overall Pass Percentage

The Maharashtra state recorded an overall pass percentage of 92.09% - a decline by over 2% as compared to 2025 when the pass percentage was 94.01%.

"A total of 15,55,026 students had registered for the Maharashtra SSC February 2026 examination, including 8,27,626 male candidates and 7,27,400 female candidates. Out of them, 15,42,472 students appeared for the exam, comprising 8,20,427 boys and 7,22,045 girl", the board said.

"Overall, 14,20,486 candidates cleared the examination with a success rate of 92.09%", the board said.

The pass percentage of girl students is 94.96% whereas that of boys is 89.56%.

Maha SSC 2026 Exam: Grade-Wise Result

Students passed with distinction: 4,22,851

Students passed with Grade-I: 4,82,264

Students passed with Grade-II: 3,80,437

Students passed with Pass Category: 1,34,934

Maharashttra 10th 2026: Region-wise Result

Konkan region has emerged as the top-performing division in the Maharashtra SSC examinations with a pass percentage of 97.62 per cent whereas Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) recorded the lowest regional performance at 88.41 per cent.

Konkan: 97.62%

Kolhapur: 95.47%

Mumbai: 94.97 %

Pune: 94.24 %

Nasik: 90.53%

Amravati: 90.50%

Nagpur: 89.07%

Latur: 88.42%

C. Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad): 88.41%

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: Key Highlights

A total of 179 students from across the state have secured a perfect 100 per cent score

12,036 students secured 90 per cent and above

1,51,329 students who passed the examination scored below 45%

The Maharashtra board had conducted the SSC (10th board) exams from February 20 to March 18, 2026 across 5,111 examination centres in the state. More than 16 lakh students from different parts of Maharashtra appeared in the important secondary exams held annually.

List of websites to check Maharashtra 10th result

sscresult.mahahsscboard.in

sscresult.mkcl.org

www.mahahsscboard.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

Candidates can also check their 10th result via Digilocker app.

Steps to check Maha 10th Result 2026

Students can follow the steps given below to check Maharashtra 10th Result 2026.

Go to result website: " https://sscresult.mahahsscboard.in ".

". Click on SSC Examination March 2026 Result

Enter Exam Seat Number, Date of Birth and Mother's name.

Click on Get Result button to check your score.

Along with the 10th result, Maharashtra board will also release overall pass percentage and other result related data. Students should note that the Maharashtra board does not release SSC Merit and Class 10 Toppers list. But has provided the list of the students who have scored 100%.

The Maharashtra SSC Class 10th result of all 09 divisions including Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, Aurangabad, Konkan, Nagpur, Amravati and Latur have been declared today at 11:00 am.

The Maharashtra board had on May 02, 2026 announnced the Class XIIth board exam 2026. In an important development from this year, the board said it will release a single document to SSC and HSC students which will serve as marksheet as well as passing certificate .

In a related development, the Maharashtra Education Department has launched a special website for admission in FYJC or Class 11 for the year 2026-27. and also started students' registration . Students passing the Class 10 exam should note that the FYJC admission process has been made online across Maharashtra.

Maharashtra 10th Result of Past Few Years

The Class 10 board exam last year was held from February 21 to March 17, 2025. The result was announced on May 12, 2025 when the state board registered an overall pass percentage of 94.10%.

The Maharashtra board had recorded a pass percentage of 95.81% in the 2024 10th board exam 2024 result of which was declared on May 27, 2024 .

In 2023 , the Maharashtra state recorded an overall pass percentage of 93.83% - a decline by over 3.11 as compared to 2022 when the pass percentage was 96.94%. in SSC Class 10 exams.

The Maharashtra state board had announced Class 10 result in 2021 on July 16 . In 2021, the SSC result was prepared based on internal assessment because of Covid-19 and most of the students were declared passed.

In 2020, the state board declared the result on July 29 when it recorded an overall pass percentage of 95.30 - an improvement by over 18.20 as compared to 2019 when the pass percentage 77.10.

In 2019, SSC result was announced on June 08 whereas in 2020 and 2021 they were delayed because of the Pandemic.

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