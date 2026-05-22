Maha FYJC Admission 2026 Round 1: Last Date to Apply Extended

The School Education and Sports Department, Govt. of Maharashtra has extended the last date of online registration for FYJC Class 11 Admission 2026 Round 1 which kicked off Thursday May 21, 2026

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026 Round 1: The School Education and Sports Department, Govt. of Maharashtra has extended the last date of online registration for FYJC Class 11 Admission 2026 Round 1 which kicked off Thursday May 21, 2026.

Earlier, the School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra had launched a special website, "mahafyjcadmissions.in" for Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for admission in First Year Junior College (FYJC) or Class 11 simultaneously starting students’ registration from April 10, 2026.

A day after the announcement of Class 10 result on May 08, 2026, the School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra started FYJC Admission 2026 Zero Round. The Zero Round was started from May 09 and ended on May 20, 2026.

In FYJC Zero Round of Admission admissions under quota seats were done, and after completion of this round the department vacant seats for FYJC Class 11 Admission 2026 Round 1.

FYJC 11th Admission 2026 Round 1: Revised Schedule

As per the original schedule released by the School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra, online registration and application for FYJC Admission Round 1 (2026) was supposed to start on May 21 and the last date of application was May 22, 2026.

The department however has revised the round 1 admission schedule according to which the last date of application has been extended till May 23, 2026 up to 06:00 PM.

Hence the students who have passed Class 10 board exam from Maharashtra or any other recognised board can fill Part 1 Form as well as Part 2 Form (College Option and Preference Form) before the extended due date.

FYJC 11th Admission 2026 Round 1 Allotment Date

As per the original schedule, the allotment process for FYJC Admission 2026 Round 1 was supposed to be done from May 23 to May 26, and allotment result was scheduled to be published on May 26, 2026.

The department has however changed the 11th admission FYJC Round 1 allotment schedule of the year 2026.

As per the revised schedule, FYJC Allotment Process for Round 1 will be completed from May 24 to 26, 2026 and FYJC CAP Round 1 Allotment result 2026 will be published at 11:00 AM on May 27, 2026.

The students who have been allotted seats in FYJC Round 1 Allocation List should confirm their admission from May 27 to 29, 2026 up to 06:00 PM.

The department will publish on June 01, 2026 at 11.00 AM the vacant seats for FYJC Admission 2026 Round 2. The detailed schedule for Maharashtra FYJC 11th Admission Round 2 will be released on the same day.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026: Key Steps

Students, who have passed the 2026 Class 10 board exam from any recognized board and now wish to take admission in any of the registered junior college of Maharashtra, are required to fill Form Part 1. Part 1 form is related to basic information of the students.

After filling the Part 1 Form, in actual Registration Form, students will be required to fill Part 2 Form. Part 2 Form deals with college choices and preferences where a student wants to take admission, and submission of scanned copies of documents.

The Maharashtra Education Department will publish Provisional General Merit List after the last date to fill Part 2 Form, and give students time to report any error in the forms submitted by them.

After addressing the issues raised by students the education department will then publish the Final Merit List.

Based on the Final Merit List, the education department will publish FYJC Allocation List (Class 11 allotment list).

Students should note that there will be a total of four CAP rounds. If a student fails to get admission in first round, s/he should wait for the second and consequent rounds.

FYJC Admission 2026 CAP Round 1: Important Dates

The School Education and Sports Department Maharashtra has published the complete schedule of the FYJC Admission 2026 Round 1. Key dates are as follows:

FYJC Admission Official Website Launch: April 10, 2026

Round 1 Registration of students (Part 1 Form), Part 2 Form (Option Form or Preference Form) filling: May 20, 2026

Last date to submit option form (Form Part 2): May 23, 2026

FYJC CAP Round 1 Allotment Result: May 27, 2026 at 11.00 AM

Admission confirmation for CAP Round 1: May 27 to 29, 2026

Display of vacant seats for FYJC CAP Round 2: June 01, 2026

2026 FYJC CAP Round 2 Schedule: June 01, 2026

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026: Registration Steps

The students, who have not registered yet, can follow the steps given below and submit Part 1 Form.

Go to official website: " mahafyjcadmissions.in "

" Click on the link marked as "Students Registration"

Select student area stating if you are from within Maharashtra or outside

Select if you are a fresher or regular student

Enter board details and complete the form

Click on "Register" button and follow the instructions to go forward.

Students should note that after submitting the Admission Form 1, they will be required to fill College Option Form using the same ID.

How Many Junior Colleges in Maharashtra?

Maharashtra has a total of 9,551 junior colleges across the state registered for the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) having more than 21.6 lakh seats for Class 11 admission in Science, Arts and Commerce streams. Around 2.5 lakh are quota seats that included in-house, management, minority and other reservation.

A total of 7,74,918 students have so far completed FYJC Part 1 application form till May 08, 2026, according to the board's official press release.

Not all seats get filled every year. In 2025, more than 8 lakh seats remained vacant even after multiple rounds, with around 13.2 lakh students securing admission in one phase. Many colleges - especially in rural areas, had low or zero admissions in some streams. College managament said it was because of the absence of internet connectivity in rural areas.

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