Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026: Student Registration Starts, Last Date April 30

The Maharashtra Education Department has started from today i.e. Friday April 10, 2026 online registration of FYJC 2026 or Class 11 students through official portal mahafyjcadmissions.in

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026: The Maharashtra Education Department has started from today i.e. Friday April 10, 2026 online registration of FYJC 2026 or Class 11 students through official portal mahafyjcadmissions.in.

The student registration process has begun from 10th April at 10:00 AM and will continue till 30th April at 5:00 PM, candidates who passed SSC or Class 10 board exam and now seeking admission in Class 11 should note.

Students should note that the Maharashtra Education Department has started online registration and application process of Class 11 or FYJC admission process from today. The department however has not yet published the complete admission schedule. The FYJC 2026 Admission Schedule once published will give details of the dates when the FYJC Merit Lists and Allotment Lists will be published.

Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2026

The Maharashtra Education Department is conducting online admission process for FYJC and Class 11th in Mumbai MMR from 2009-10, and Mumbai MMR, Pune, Nagpur, Nashik, Aurangabad (discontinued in 2022) and Amravati from 2013-14.

The department, however, decided to conduct admission for Class 11 or Junior Colleges across the state in online mode via a centralized CAP Round Process from the academic year 2025-26, as per a government notification .

The Maharashtra Education Department has also launched a special wesbite "mahafyjcadmissions.in" for the purpose. Students passing the Class 10 board exam 2026 from any board are eligible to apply for the FYJC 2026 admission registration.

FYJC Admission 2026 - Steps

The online application process or CAP round for admission in Class 11 or FYJC in Maharashtra involves the following steps.

Step 1: Colleges are asked to register on the website giving their name, address, registration details and strength or number of seats and vacancies available for admission. There are around 9,550 junior colleges in Maharashtra.

Colleges are asked to register on the website giving their name, address, registration details and strength or number of seats and vacancies available for admission. There are around 9,550 junior colleges in Maharashtra. Step 2: Students are required to fill Part 1 online form. FYJC Part 1 form is filled before the announcement of Class X result. The form asks for name, address, age, gender, caste and other basic details of the student. The registration fee of INR 100 is required to be paid online, as per the FYJC Admission 2026 notification.

Students are required to fill Part 1 online form. FYJC Part 1 form is filled before the announcement of Class X result. The form asks for name, address, age, gender, caste and other basic details of the student. The registration fee of INR 100 is required to be paid online, as per the FYJC Admission 2026 notification. Step 3: FYJC Part 2 or Option form is submitted after the Class X result is announced. The Maharashtra Education department has not yet announce the Class 10 result 2026. Once the result is announced, students will be required to fill Part 2 Option form. The form asks for Class 10 marks and score, and names of the preferred college choices.

Direct Link to Apply for FYJC Admission

Go to official website - " mahafyjcadmissions.in "

" Click on the link marked as "Students Registration"

Select student area stating if you are from within Maharashtra or outside

Select if you are a fresher or regular student

Enter board details and complete the form

Click on "Register" button and follow the instructions to go forward.

How Many Junior Colleges in Maharashtra?

Maharashtra has a total of 9,551 junior colleges across the state registered for the Centralized Admission Process (CAP) having more than 21.6 lakh seats for Class 11 admission in Science, Arts and Commerce streams. Around 2.5 lakh are quota seats that included in-house, management, minority and other reservation.

Not all seats get filled every year. In 2025, more than 8 lakh seats remained vacant even after multiple rounds, with around 13.2 lakh students securing admission in one phase. Many colleges - especially in rural areas, had low or zero admissions in some streams. College managament said it was because of the absence of internet connectivity in rural areas.

As per the last year admission process, the education department will conduct 4 CAP rounds for admission to Class XI. The FYJC seat allotment will be done on merit.

"Class XI should start after completion of all four rounds. The admission process will be done till the last student gets admission", the department said.

Students should note that after submitting the Admission Form 1, they will be required to fill College Option Form using the same ID.

Students should also note that the education department will conduct Mock Registration and Mock Allotment before the start of actual admission process. The Mock Exercise is done to help students understand the admission process.

Meanwhile, the students should note that the Maharashtra state board has not officially confirmed the exact date and time to declare the Class X result 2026. In an important update, however, the state board said students will get a single and combined Marksheet-cum-Certificate fom this year.

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