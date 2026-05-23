Maharashtra 1st Year Engineering Admission 2026-27: Notification Update

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to issue soon the schedule and notification of Maharashtra Engineering (B.E. and B.Tech) First Year admission (FE 2026) for the academic year 2026-27

Maharashtra Engineering (B.E./B.Tech) Admission 2026: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell is set to issue soon the schedule and notification of Maharashtra Engineering (B.E. and B.Tech) First Year admission (FE 2026) for the academic year 2026-27.

The issuance of Maharashtra Engineering admission notification 2026 will be followed by registration, application form submission and confirmation for admission to First Year Engineering 2026 (FE 26) in B.E. and B.Tech courses run by government, government aided and private colleges and institutions.

Maharashtra FE 2026 Admission: Eligibility

Admission in First Year Engineering through CAP rounds is conducted for students who have appeared in and passed Maharashtra HSC Class 12th board exam or equivalent including ISC and CBSE Class 12th board exams.

Besides clearing the 12th exam, the students participating in Maharashtra Engineering (FE) Counselling should also have passed JEE Main 2026 or MHT CET 2026 – the two engineering entrance exams conducted by the respective authorities.

Since passing JEE Main and MHT CET is the essential criteria for participating in engineering counselling besides clearing 12th exam, the admission notification and registration start only after the result of the entrance exams are declared.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already declared the result of JEE Main 2026 . But the students are waiting for MHT CET 2026 which was held from April 11 to 20, 2026 in multiple shifts.

The Maharashtra CET Cell had conducted MHT CET exam this year in two sessions. The Answer Key of MHT CET 2026 Second Attempt has been released today i.e. May 23, 2026, and candidates have been given time till May 25, 2026 to raise objections.

It means MHT CET 2026 result should be declared any time after May 25, 2026. The online registration and admission process for FE 2026 will start soon after MHT CET result declaration.

“Maharashtra Engineering Admission Process 2026”

Online Registration for FE 2026 admission Documents verification and confirmation of Application Form Display of Provisional Merit List Submission of grievances if any Display of the Final Merit List Display of Provisional Category wise Seats (Seat Matrix) for CAP Round Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round-I Online Submission & Confirmation of Option Form of CAP Round 1 and later rounds

Maharashtra FE 2026: Websites and Admission Steps

Candidates should note that the Maharashtra CET Cell will launch special website for online registration and application process of admission in first year engineering courses in Maharashtra.

The main page to visit the Maharashtra FE 2026 admission portal is "cetcell.mahacet.org".

Go to the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org

Click on drop down menu CAP and select CAP 2026-27

Click on New Registration

Fill the application form, submit the form and pay the admission fee

Candidates should note that their application is not complete unless they pay the application fee. Application fee must be paid in online mode using Debit or Credit Card, and other acceptable online payment methods.

Candidates are meanwhile advised to keep all their documents ready. Better scan all documents and save in a folder.

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