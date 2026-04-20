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JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Results Out: Check Full Toppers' List

As many as 26 students from all across India have scored a perfect 100 percentile to top JEE Main 2026 Session 2 the result of which was announced by the NTA today i.e. Monday April 20, 2026

Tuesday April 21, 2026 0:04 AM, ummid.com News Network

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Results Out: Check Full Toppers' List

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Toppers: As many as 26 students from all across India have scored a perfect 100 percentile to top JEE Main 2026 Session 2 the result of which was announced by the NTA today i.e. Monday April 20, 2026.

Along with the JEE Main April 2026 result, the NTA also published on its official website “jeemain.nta.nic.in” the All India Rank (AIR) List, JEE Main 2026 cut off and toppers' scores and marks.

Among the JEE Main 2026 toppers, a maxium of 5 from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, followed by 4 from Rajasthan, 03 from Delhi NCR, 02 each from Maharashtra and Haryana, and 01 each from Chandigarh, Gujarat, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Bihar.

The NTA said that candidates appearing in both JEE Main 2026 sessions will receive their best NTA score.

Before declaring the JEE Main Session 2 result, the NTA had published the Final Answer Keys. The result is based on the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Final Answer Key released today.

As many as 12 JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Toppers are also the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Toppers.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Toppers List

  1. Aarush Singhal (Chandigarh)
  2. Jonnala Roshan Manideep Reddy (Andhra Pradesh)
  3. Shreyas Mishra (Delhi NCR)
  4. Mantha Shiva Kamlesh (Telangana)
  5. Siddharth Shrikant Athalay (Maharashtra)
  6. Narendrababu Gari Mahith (Andhra Pradesh)
  7. Thunga Durga Suprabhath (Adnhra Pradesh)
  8. Arnav Gandhi (Haryana)
  9. Shubham Kumar (Bihar)
  10. Aditya Gupta (Delhi NCR)
  11. Thamina Girrish (Tamil Nadu)
  12. Kabeer Chhillar (Rajasthan)
  13. Chiranjib Kar (Rajasthan)
  14. Bhavesh Patra (Odisha)
  15. Anay Jain (Haryana)
  16. Atharva Panjabi (Delhi NCR)
  17. Arnav Gautam (Rajasthan)
  18. Doranala Bhavitesh Reddy (Telangana)
  19. Pasala Moeith (Andhra Pradesh)
  20. Madhva Viradiya (Maharashtra)
  21. Purohit Nimay (Gujarat)
  22. Sai Rithvik Reddy Venkatreddy Valla (Telangana)
  23. Vivan Sharad Mahiswari (Telangana)
  24. Bijjam Venkata Chandra Sekhar Reddy (Andhra Pradesh)
  25. Yashwardhan (Rajasthan)
  26. Rishi Premnath (Telangana)

JEE Main 2026 Session 2: State Toppers

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Cut off

JEE Main 2026 Results: Key Highlights

Steps to Check JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result

JEE Main Results, Toppers of Past Three Years

The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 result of was announced by the NTA on April 19, 2025. Mohammed Anas was among 24 students from all across India who had scored a perfect 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2025 exam.

JEE Main result in 2024 was announced on April 25, 2024. As many as 56 students, including Mohammed Sufiyan, had made it to the JEE Main 2024 Toppers List released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

JEE Main 2023 result was announced on April 29, 2023. As many as 43 students from different states, including Singaraju Venkat Kaundinya, had secured a perfect 100 percentile and bagged the first rank in 2023.

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