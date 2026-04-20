JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Results Out: Check Full Toppers' List

As many as 26 students from all across India have scored a perfect 100 percentile to top JEE Main 2026 Session 2 the result of which was announced by the NTA today i.e. Monday April 20, 2026

JEE Main 2025 Session 2 Toppers: As many as 26 students from all across India have scored a perfect 100 percentile to top JEE Main 2026 Session 2 the result of which was announced by the NTA today i.e. Monday April 20, 2026.

Along with the JEE Main April 2026 result, the NTA also published on its official website “jeemain.nta.nic.in” the All India Rank (AIR) List, JEE Main 2026 cut off and toppers' scores and marks.

Among the JEE Main 2026 toppers, a maxium of 5 from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, followed by 4 from Rajasthan, 03 from Delhi NCR, 02 each from Maharashtra and Haryana, and 01 each from Chandigarh, Gujarat, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Bihar.

The NTA said that candidates appearing in both JEE Main 2026 sessions will receive their best NTA score.

Before declaring the JEE Main Session 2 result, the NTA had published the Final Answer Keys. The result is based on the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Final Answer Key released today.

As many as 12 JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Toppers are also the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Toppers.

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Toppers List

Aarush Singhal (Chandigarh) Jonnala Roshan Manideep Reddy (Andhra Pradesh) Shreyas Mishra (Delhi NCR) Mantha Shiva Kamlesh (Telangana) Siddharth Shrikant Athalay (Maharashtra) Narendrababu Gari Mahith (Andhra Pradesh) Thunga Durga Suprabhath (Adnhra Pradesh) Arnav Gandhi (Haryana) Shubham Kumar (Bihar) Aditya Gupta (Delhi NCR) Thamina Girrish (Tamil Nadu) Kabeer Chhillar (Rajasthan) Chiranjib Kar (Rajasthan) Bhavesh Patra (Odisha) Anay Jain (Haryana) Atharva Panjabi (Delhi NCR) Arnav Gautam (Rajasthan) Doranala Bhavitesh Reddy (Telangana) Pasala Moeith (Andhra Pradesh) Madhva Viradiya (Maharashtra) Purohit Nimay (Gujarat) Sai Rithvik Reddy Venkatreddy Valla (Telangana) Vivan Sharad Mahiswari (Telangana) Bijjam Venkata Chandra Sekhar Reddy (Andhra Pradesh) Yashwardhan (Rajasthan) Rishi Premnath (Telangana)

JEE Main 2026 Session 2: State Toppers

Andhra Pradesh

Jonnala Roshan Manideep Reddy (100 percentile)



Bijjam Venkata Chandra Sekhar Reddy (100 percentile)



Narendrababu Gari Mahith (100 percentile)



Thunga Durga Suprabhath (100 percentile)



Jonnala Roshan Manideep Reddy (100 percentile)

Arunachal Pradesh

Aiman Tanish (99.7366348 percentile)

Andaman And Nicobar Islands

Hemakshi Kumar (98.6703742 percentile)

Assam

Yashraj Singh (99.9811354 percetile)

Bihar

Shubham Kumar (100 percentile)

Chhattisgarh

Yug Maheshwari (99.9937491 percentile)

Chandigarh

Aarush Singhal (100 percentile0

Delhi NCR

Shreyas Mishra (100 percentile)



Aditya Gupta (100 percentile)



Atharva Panjabi (100 percentile0

Dadra And Nagar Haveli

Manosij Das (99.2332087 percentile)

Daman And Diu

Harsh Agarwal (99.7749684 percentile)

Jammu and Kashmir

Abhinav Batta (99.941936 percentile)

Goa

Tanay Ajit Prabhu (99.8251735)

Gujarat

Purohit Nimay (100 percentile)

Haryana

Arnav Gandhi (100 percentile)



Anay Jain (100 percentile)

Himachal Pradesh

Rohit Sharma (99.9549354 percentile)

Jharkhand

Vaishnavi Kumari (99.9775257 percentile)

Karnataka

A Vishnu Sai Theja (99.9992454 percentile)

Kerala

Niranjan J Pillai (99.9956573 percentile)

Ladakh

Abrar Hussain Mala (97.3451867 percentile)

Lakshadweep

Rayyan Zaki B N (89.8173399 percentile

Madhya Pradesh

Riddhesh Anant Bendale (99.9992186 percentile)

Maharashtra

Siddharth Shrikant Athalay (100 percentile)



Madhva Viradiya (100 percentile)

Manipur

Clinton Akoijam (99.5532116 percentile)

Meghalaya

Vishnu Bhardwaj Upadhyay (98.9615457 percentile)

Mizoram

Ramdinsanga (97.0306107 percentile)

Nagaland

Victor Sunep Dowarah (94.7428057 percentile)

Odisha

Bhavesh Patra (100 percentile)

Puducherry

H Karthikeyan (99.9630985 percentile)

Punjab

Bharat Bansal (99.9976982 percentile

Rajasthan

Kabeer Chhillar (100 percentile)



Chiranjib Kar (100 percentile)



Arnav Gautam (100 percentile)



Yashwardhan (100 percentile)

Sikkim

Shaurya Veer Singh (99.8840696 percentile)

Tamil Nadu

Thamina Girrish (100 percentile)

Telangana

Mantha Shiva Kamlesh (100 percentile)



Doranala Bhavitesh Reddy (100 percentile)



Sai Rithvik Reddy Venkatreddy Valla (100 percentile)



Vivan Sharad Mahiswari (100 percentile)



Rishi Premnath (100 percentile)

Tripura

Adriraj Saha (99.8611562 percentile)

Uttar Pradesh

Utkarsh (99.9992497 percentile

Uttarakhand

Gurashish Singh Chadha (99.9956573 percentile)

West Bengal

Kuntal Choudhury (99.9984908 percentile

JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Cut off

General (UR) Cut off: 93.4123549

Gen-EWS Cut off: 82.4164528

OBC NCL Cutoff: 80.9232583

SC Cutoff: 61.3289057

ST Cutoff: 49.8213674

JEE Main 2026 Results: Key Highlights

The JEE Main 2026 April session was conducted across nine shifts between April 2 and April 8. Over 11.10 lakh candidates registered, while more than 10.34 lakh appeared for Paper 1. Over 15.38 lakh candidates appeared in JEE Main both sessions conducted at various centres in India and abroad.

Mallavarapu Aasna from Telangana stood out as the top female performer with a score of 99.9982287 i.e. near 100 percentile.

The Joint Entrance Examination Main 2026 Session 1 or JEE Main 2026 Session 1 was conducted from January 21 to 29, 2026. The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Result was declared on February 16, 2026.

on February 16, 2026. The NTA had released the JEE Main Session 1 Result 2026, but not the ranks of candidates. The ranks of candidates will be released along with the Session 2 result.

The Joint Entrance Examination Main 2026 Session 2 or JEE Main 2026 Session 2 was conducted on April 02, 04, 05, 06 and 08, 2026.

After successfully conducting the JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Entrance Exam, the NTA released Provisional Answer Key along with Recorded Response Sheet (OMR Sheet) for Answer Key Challenge on April 11, 2026.

The NTA gave the candidates time till April 13, 2026 to raise objections or challenge the JEE Main Provisional Answer Key.

The NTA has now released the JEE Main Session 2 Result 2026 along with the list of toppers and All India Rank (AIR) of the successful candidates. The JEE Main rank is used for the admission counselling.

The NTA scores for each of the candidates in Total in Paper-1 for Session 1 as well as for Session 2 of JEE (Main) - 2026 will be merged for the compilation of results and preparation of the overall Merit List/Ranking. The best of the two NTA Scores in Total (and not in individual subject) will be considered for further processing for those candidates who appeared in both sessions, as per the JEE Main Information Bulletin.

The top 2.5 lakh (2,50,182) candidates, based on the combined performance in Session 1 and Session 2, will be eligible to appear in JEE Advanced. Registration for JEE Advanced 2026 should start from April 23, 2026. JEE Advanced 2026 Exam date is May 17, 2026

Steps to Check JEE Main 2026 Session 2 Result

Go to the official website: " jeemain.nta.nic.in "

" Click on the link marked as "JEE Main April 2026 Result"'

Enter user ID and Password

Click on the given link to download your JEE Main score and marks

JEE Main Results, Toppers of Past Three Years

The JEE Main 2025 Session 2 result of was announced by the NTA on April 19, 2025. Mohammed Anas was among 24 students from all across India who had scored a perfect 100 percentile in the JEE Main 2025 exam.

JEE Main result in 2024 was announced on April 25, 2024. As many as 56 students, including Mohammed Sufiyan, had made it to the JEE Main 2024 Toppers List released by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

JEE Main 2023 result was announced on April 29, 2023. As many as 43 students from different states, including Singaraju Venkat Kaundinya, had secured a perfect 100 percentile and bagged the first rank in 2023.

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