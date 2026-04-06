MHT CET 2026 (PCM) rescheduled

The Maharashtra CET Cell has rescheduled the MHT CET 2026 (PCM) as the entrance exam dates fixed earlier clashed with other competitive exams.

MHT CET 2026: The Maharashtra CET Cell has rescheduled the MHT CET 2026 (PCM) as the entrance exam dates fixed earlier clashed with other competitive exams.

As per the original schedule , the MHT CET 2026 (PCM) was supposed to be held from April 11 to 19, 2026.

The CET Cell in a notification said a number of exams – including UPSC NDA & NA Examination (I), 2026, UPSC CDS Examination (I), 2026 and NATA 2026 (Phase 1), are scheduled on April 12, 2026.

Accordingly, the MHT CET (PCM) 2026 scheduled on April 12 will not be held. Also, the MHT CET PCM exam which was supposed to end on April 19 will now continue till April 20, 2026.

“…the examination window for the PCM Examination has been revised as follows:

Revised Examination Window: 11th April 2026 to 20th April 2026 (Excluding 12th April 2026)

All candidates are advised to take note of the revised schedule and prepare accordingly”, the CET Cell said about the MHT CET revised schedule.

Candidates appearing in MHT CET 2026 (PCB) should note that the entrance exam will be held as per the original schedule i.e. April 21 to 26, 2026.

MHT CET 2026 City Slip

The CET Cell had started registration for the MHT CET PCB and PCM both from January 07, 2026. The last date of application was January 23, 2026.

After the registration deadline, the Maharashtra CET Cell had published the MHT CET 2026 City Slip which gives candidates information about the city of their examination centre. Candidates should note that the Exam Centre Slip is not admit card.

"Download the latest City Intimation Slip (mentioning District and Date of Examination) on 05th April 2026 after 02:00 PM", the CET Cell said.

"Candidates are advised to note that the Exam City Intimation Slip is a preliminary document intended only to inform candidates about the city of their examination centre", the Maharashtra CET Cell said in a notification.

MHT CET 2026 Admit Card

Candidates should download the Exam City Intimation Slip to know the name and address of their exam centre. Outstation candidates are advised to book their travel tickets beforehand to avoid last minute problem.

Candidates should also note that the Hall Ticket or Admit Card is the compulsory document which needs to be produced before entering the exam hall. The CET Cell has asked all candidates to re-download their admit card.

"Re-download the Admit Card with complete venue details on 07th April 2026 to confirm the exact venue name, address, examination date, and district of the examination centre", the CET Cell said in its notification.

"All candidates are required to verify their examination centre details including District and Taluka, and download their Final Admit Card which will be made available at least four (04) days prior to the CET examination from the candidates log-in", the CET Cell said.

Accordingly, students appearing in MHT CET 2026 (PCM) should get their admit cards on April 6 or 7, and students appearing in MHT CET 2026 (PCB) should get their admit cards on April 16 or 17, 2026 (tentaviley).

Steps to download MHT CET Admit Card

Go to the official website: "cetcell.mahacet.org".

Under 'CETs' in Menu bar, click on 2026-27.

Log-in using Registered Email ID and Password.

Click on the box marked as "Sign in' and log-in to download your admit card.

Your Hall Ticket and MHT CET 2026 Admit Card should appear on screen. Download and take a printout.

Candidates registered for the MHT CET should check their name, photograph and other details correctly printed on the hall ticket.

Candidates should also check entrance exam date, time, shift, name and address of exam center clearly mentioned in the admit card.

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