JEE Advanced Answer Key 2026 PDF Today: Link to Download

IIT Roorkee is releasing on its official website 'jeeadv.ac.in', JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Keys today i.e. Monday May 25, 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key PDF: IIT Roorkee is releasing on its official website 'jeeadv.ac.in', JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Keys today i.e. Monday May 25, 2026.

As per the schedule released by IIT Roorkee, the JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key is being released and available for download from 10:00 AM onwards today. Candidates should also note that the JEE Advanced answer keys released today are provisional.

"Online display of provisional answer keys is on Monday May 25, 2026 at 10:00 AM", the JEE Advanced 2026 notification said.

Date and Time to Challenge JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Keys

Candidates should note that the JEE Advanced Answer Keys released today are Provisional and candidates have been given time from May 25 to May 26, 2026 till 05:00 PM to raise objections if they find any.

Candidates should note IIT Roorkee will publish JEE Advanced 2026 Final Answer Keys on Monday June 01, 2026 after analysing the objections raised by the candidates.

The JEE Advanced 2026 result will also be announced on June 01, 2026, candidates should note.

Steps to check and dwonload JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key

Go official website: “ jeeadv.ac.in ”.

”. Click on Paper 1 or Paper 2 in the box marked as “JEE (Advanced) 2026 Provisional Answer Keys”

Download the answer keys in PDF and match them with your answers

Take a printout if necessary.



JEE Advanced 2026 Date

IIT Roorkee had conducted the JEE Advanced 2026 on Sunday May 17, 2026 in online mode. After successfully conducting the entrance exam - held for admission in IITs, NITs and other premium institutions of engineering, IIT Roorkee released JEE Advanced question papers on May 21 and cadidates responses (OMR Sheet) on the official website on May 21.

Candidates, who appeared in the JEE Advanced 2026, can download the Paper 1 and Paper 2 Question Papers available in English and Hindi languages. They can also download the candidates OMR sheet using either of the two links provided on the JEE Advanced official website.

JEE Advanced 2026 Important Dates

Online Direct Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2026 for Foreign National Candidates and OCI/PIO (F) Candidates: April 06 to May 02, 2026

Online Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2026 for JEE (Main) 2026 Qualified Candidates: April 23 to May 02, 2026

Last date for fee payment of registered candidates: May 04, 2026 till 23:59 PM

JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card release date: May 11, 2026

JEE Advanced Exam Date: May 17, 2026

Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2026 website: May 21, 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key Release Date: May 25, 2026

Date and time to challenge JEE Advanced Answer Keys: May 25 to 26, 2026 till 17:00 IST

JEE Advanced 2026 Final Answer Key Release Date: June 01, 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 Result Date: June 01, 2026

Tentative Start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2026 Process: June 02, 2026

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026: June 04, 2026

Declaration of results of AAT 2026: June 07, 2026

In 2025, JEE Advanced was held on May 18, 2025 . The result, along with the list of JEE Advanced Toppers, was published on June 02, 2025.

JEE Advanced is the qualifying entrance exam for admission in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), NITs and other listed premium engineering institutions in India.

Admission in these colleges is done through counselling conducted by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) after the JEE Advanced result is announced. As per the JEE Advanced Information Bulletin, tentative start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2026 Process is from June 02, 2026.

More details can be found on the official website: "jeeadv.ac.in".

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