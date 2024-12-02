JEE Advanced 2025 on May 18, Check Important Dates

IIT Kanpur has released the dates of JEE Advanced 2025 and is yet to release the date and schedule of Architecture Aptitude Test – AAT 2025

Monday December 2, 2024

JEE Advanced 2025 Date: IIT Kanpur today (Dec 02) released JEE Advanced 2025 exam date and schedule though is yet to confirm online process of registration and application.

IIT Kanpur is the examination conducting body for this year’s JEE Advanced – the qualifying entrance exam for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and NITs. It released the important dates on JEE Advanced official website jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2025 Date

According to the time table released by IIT Kanpur, JEE Advanced this year will be held in online mode on Sunday May 18, 2025 in two shifts.

While JEE Advanced Paper 1 will be held on May 18, 2025 from 09:00 am to 12:00 pm, Paper 2 will be held on the same day from 14:30 to 17:30.

Registration process for JEE Advanced normally begins after JEE Main result is declared. The IIT Kanpur however has not yet released the details of online registration process for JEE Advanced 2025.

JEE Advanced 2025 Admit Card Download Date

IIT Kanpur is also yet to release the exact date and time of release JEE Advanced 2025 admit card. Once released, JEE Advanced admit card will be available for download till May 18 – the date of the exam to be held in Online Mode.

Candidates planning to appear in JEE Advanced this year should note that the response sheet and JEE Advanced answer keys and OMR sheet will be released soon after the exam. The exact date and time will be released later on.

Candidates should also note that IIT Kanpur has released the dates of JEE Advanced 2025 but it is yet to release the date and schedule of Architecture Aptitude Test – AAT 2025.

Candidates should also note that round-wise counselling for JOSAA 2025 will start after the result of JEE Advanced 2025 is declared.

The IIT Kanpur had earlier released new Eligibility Criteria for this year’s entrance exam, which is applicable for both local and foreign candidates.

Candidates planning to appear for JEE Advanced this year can in the meantime visit the official website "jeeadv.ac.in" for eligibility, syllabus, age limit and mock test.

JEE Advanced 2024 Toppers

JEE Advanced 2024 was held in India and abroad on Sunday May 26, 2024. The JEE Advanced 2024 result was declared on June 09, 2024.

Ved Lahoti, Aditya and Bhogalapalli Sandesh had respectively secured All India Rank 1, AIR 2 and AIR 3 in the JEE Advanced 2024.

The female JEE Advanced topper in 2024 was Dwija Dharmeshkumar Patel - IIT Bombay.

