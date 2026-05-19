JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key: When and Where to Check

IIT Roorkee has released JEE Advanced 2026 Question Papers, and is now preparing to publish the JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key and candidates' response sheet (OMR Sheet) on its official website jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key: IIT Roorkee has released JEE Advanced 2026 Question Papers, and is now preparing to publish the JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key and candidates' response sheet (OMR Sheet) on its official website jeeadv.ac.in.

IIT Roorkee had conducted the JEE Advanced 2026 on Sunday May 17, 2026 in online mode. After successfully conducting the entrance exam conducted for admission in IITs, NITs and other premium institutions of engineering, IIT Roorkee released question on the official website.

Candidates who appeared in the JEE Advanced 2026 can download the Paper 1 and Paper 2 Questions Papers available in English and Hindi languages.

JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key Date

After releasing the question papers, IIT Roorkee will now first release the copy of JEE Advanced 2026 candidate responses and then JEE Advanced Answer Keys.

"Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2026 website on May 21, and online display of provisional answer keys on May 25, 2026", JEE Advanced 2026 Information Bulletin says.

Candidates should note that JEE Advanced Answer Keys released on May 25 will be provisional and candidates will be given time from May 25 to May 26, 2026 till 05:00 PM to raise objections if they find any.

After analysing the objections raised by the candidates, IIT Roorkee will publish JEE Advanced 2026 Final Answer Keys on Monday June 01, 2026. JEE Advanced 2026 result will also be announced on June 01, 2026, candidates should note.

JEE Advanced 2026 Important Dates

Online Direct Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2026 for Foreign National Candidates and OCI/PIO (F) Candidates: April 06 to May 02, 2026

Online Registration for JEE (Advanced) 2026 for JEE (Main) 2026 Qualified Candidates: April 23 to May 02, 2026

Last date for fee payment of registered candidates: May 04, 2026 till 23:59 PM

JEE Advanced 2026 Admit Card release date: May 11, 2026

JEE Advanced Exam Date: May 17, 2026

Copy of candidate responses to be available on the JEE (Advanced) 2026 website: May 21, 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 Answer Key Release Date: May 25, 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 Final Answer Key Release Date: June 01, 2026

JEE Advanced 2026 Result Date: June 01, 2026

Tentative Start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2026 Process: June 02, 2026

Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2026: June 04, 2026

Declaration of results of AAT 2026: June 07, 2026

In 2025, JEE Advanced was held on May 18, 2025 . The result, along with the list of JEE Advanced Toppers, was published on June 02, 2025.

JEE Advanced is the qualifying entrance exam for admission in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), NITs and other listed premium engineering institutions in India.

Admission in these colleges is done through counselling conducted by Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) after the JEE Advanced result is announced. As per the JEE Advanced Information Bulletin, tentative start of Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2026 Process is from June 02, 2026.

More details can be found on the official website: "jeeadv.ac.in".

[Ahmed Abdullah Faizee is Trainee Writer at ummid.com.]

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