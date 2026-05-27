Kerala TET (December 2025) Result Out: Link to Check

The General Education Department, Government of Kerala (Pareeksha Bhavan) has declared on its official website ktet.kerala.gov.in the result of the Kerala Teacher Eligibilty Test (KTET December 2025)

Kerala TET December 2025 Result: The General Education Department, Government of Kerala (Pareeksha Bhavan) has declared on its official website ktet.kerala.gov.in the result of the Kerala Teacher Eligibilty Test (KTET December 2025).

The Kerala Teacher Eligibility Test was conducted on February 21 and 23, 2026, in two shifts — from 10 am to 12:30 pm and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm. Candidates from differet districts of Kerala had appeared in the important exam.

After successfully conducting the TET exam, the department had released the Provisional Answer Key on March 10, 2026, and candidates were allowed to raise objections within the stipulated window till 05:00 PM March 18, 2026.

The department has now published the KTET Result 2026 on its official website.

Steps to check KTET Result Dec 2026

Go to the official website: " ktet.kerala.gov.in ".

". Click on the link "KTET - December 2025 RESULT".

Select Category from the drop down menu.

Enter Reggister Number and Date of Birth.

Click on Check results.

About KTET Exam

KTET result has been declared category wise. Hence, to access KTET results for 2025, candidates should choose their respective categories - Category 1, Category 2, Category 3, or Category 4.

K-TET is an examination to assess the quality of teacher candidates for Lower Primary, Upper Primary, and High School Classes in Kerala.

As per the Kerala Education Ministry's notification dated June 3, 2021, KTET results and score are valid for a lifetime. There is no need to retake the exam to retain eligibility for teaching positions in Kerala.

The next cycle of Kerala Teacher Eligibilty Test is February 2026 for which the online registration has been started on Feb 26. The last date of application for KTET Feb 2026 was March 21, 2026.

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