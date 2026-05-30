CBSE 12th Re-Evaluation Portal 2026 Launch Delayed

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the launch of the 2026 CBSE 12th verification, re-evaluation and post result activities portal

CBSE 12th Board Exam 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has postponed the launch of the 2026 CBSE 12th verification, re-evaluation and post result activities portal.

The Central Board of Secondary Education had conducted the Class 12th or Higher Secondary Board exams from February 17 to April 10, 2026.

After successfully conducting the Class XIIth exam, the CBSE announced the 2026 board exam result on May 13, 2026. As per the CBSE 12th result data, the board had registered an overall pass percentage of 85.20% - over 3% less than 2025 when the pass percentage was 88.39%.

After the declaration of the 12th board exam result on May 13, 2026, a huge controversy was erupted after some students received wrong answer sheets.

The portal launched for the post-result declaration activities also faced persistent technical glitches. Following this the website went off the air.

After a huge outrage the CBSE said the portal will be launched on May 29, 2026. However, in the afternoon on May 29, 2026 the CBSE said the portal launch has been delayed as it needed more time, for what it said, to ensure transparency and glitch-free process.

“In order to ensure a transparent and glitch-free process for verification and re-evaluation of answer books of students who intend to submit their applications on the Post-Result Activities portal, it has been decided that the designated portal will now be operational from 1st June 2026”, the CBSE said in a press statement posted on social media site X.

“This is to ensure the highest standards and protocols of evaluation”, the CBSE said.

Press Statement

In order to ensure a transparent and glitch-free process for verification and re-evaluation of answer books of students who intend to submit their applications on the Post-Result Activities portal, it has been decided that the designated portal will now be… — CBSE HQ (@cbseindia29) May 29, 2026

The controversy in the 12th CBSE board exam was reportedly because of e-assessment and onscreen marking system (OSM) launched for the assessment for this year. The system reported slow-down and glitches even during the answer sheet evaluation process, as per the reports.

The CBSE meanwhile has asked students not to panic and advised them to use official support channels for queries related to verification and re-evaluation. Students can contact the CBSE Tele-Counseling Helpline at 1800 11 8004 or write to resultcbse2026@cbseshiksha.in for assistance.

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