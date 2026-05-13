CBSE 12th Result 2026 Out, 85.20% Pass - Read Full Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result of Class XIIth board exams held in February/March/April 2026 on its official website cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE 12th Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the result of Class XIIth board exams held in February/March/April 2026 on its official website cbseresults.nic.in.

The CBSE said its has registered an overall pass percentage of 85.20% in the 2026 Class 12th board exams. This is over 3% less than 2025 when the pass percentage was 88.39%.

CBSE 12th Toppers List 2026

The CBSE has not officially released the Merit List and Class 12 Toppers names. However, names of some of the toppers based on reports are:

Tanya of Prince Academy, Sikar (Humanities): 499/500 (99.80%)

Meghna Shrivastava from Step by Step School, Noida, Uttar Pradesh: 499/500 (99.80%)

Anuoushka Chandra of SAJ School, Vasundhara, Ghaziaba, Uttar Pradesh: 498 /500 (99.60%)

Bhavya Ranjan of Oxford Public School, Ranchi, Jharkhand (Humanities): 99.80%

Nishu of Prince Academy, Sikar: 99.60%.

Sanchita Paul of Tricity, Chandigarh (Humanities): 98.80%

Yash Mittal of Bihar (Science): 98.40%

Prathana Khanna of Uttar Pradesh (Commerce): 97%

Aanya Singhal of Shiv Nadar School (Commerce): 96.20%.

Deeptarko Chatterjee of West Bengal (Science): 95.20%

Delphea Tanwar of Shiv Nadar School (Humanities): 95%

CBSE 12th Result 2026 - Key Highlights

A total of 17,68,968 students had appeared in the 2026 Class 12 exams. Of them, 15,07,109 successfully cleared the exam with a pass percentage of 85.20%.

Overall Pass Percentage of girls in the CBSE 12th 2026 board exam is 88.86% and that of boys is 82.13%.

A total of 94,208 students scored above 90% marks in the 2026 CBSE Class 12 exams, while 17,113 students surpassed the 95% mark.

A total of 24,047 students had registered from CBSE affiliated schools abroad. 24,009 of them appeared for the exams and 21,728 students passed resulting in a pass percentage of 90.50 per cent.

This marks a significant decrease of 4.51 per cent points in the passing rate as compared to last year when candidates in foreign schools had recorded a pass percentage of 95.01 per cent.

As many as1,63,800 students have been placed in the compartment category for CBSE Class 12 this year. Last year, the number of students placed in compartment was 1,29,095 students and in 2024, it was 1,22,170.

The Central Board of Secondary Education had conducted the Class 12th or Higher Secondary Board exams from February 17 to April 10, 2026. After successfully conducting the Class XIIth exam, the CBSE released the 2026 board exam result today.

CBSE 12th Regionwise Result 2026

Trivandrum: 95.62% (Top performing region)

Chennai: 93.84%

Bengaluru: 93.19%

Vijayawada: 92.77%

Delhi West: 92.34%

Delhi East: 91.73%

Ahmedabad: 90.60%

Gurugram: 88.45%

Ludhiana: 87.92%

Pune: 87.32%

Ajmer: 86.78%

Panchkula: 85.73%

Ranchi: 85.01%

Guwahati: 83.41%

Lucknow: 82.21%

Bhubaneswar: 81.71%

Dehradun: 81.42%

Raipur: 80.88%

Bhopal: 79.43%

Noida: 79.02%

Patna: 74.45%

Prayagraj - 72.43% (Worst performing region)

CBSE Class 12th 2026: Result of Foreign Schools

Total Registered Students (2026): 24,047

Total Appeared Students: 24,009

Total Passed Students: 21,728

Overall Pass Percentage: 90.50%

The CBSE will conduct Class 10 and 12 supplementary examinations on July 15, 2026. The improvement exam will be held on the same syllabus on which the main examinations 2026 were conducted.

Links to Check CBSE 12th Results

Once declared the CBSE 12th results 2026 will be available on the official websites:

cbseresults.nic.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.gov.in

CBSE exam results are also available via DigiLocker, UMANG app, SMS, and IVRS for convenience.

Steps to Check XIIth CBSE 2026 Results

Go to the official website: " cbseresults.nic.in "

" Click on the link marked as "CBSE XIIth Result 2026"

Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth

Click on "Submit" button to check the result

Download and take printout

The CBSE Class 12th Results 2026 can also be accessed through Google search engine www.google.co.in and Microsoft search engine www.bing.com and SMS Organizer App on mobile which can be installed from playstore aka.ms/sms.

These options are provided to avoid heavy traffic on the official websites.

The CBSE had on April 15, 2026 announced the 10th results 2026, around one month before the last year.

Candidates should note that like previous years, the CBSE will release the 12th result without Merit List and Toppers details.

CBSE 12th Results of Previous Years

In 2025, the CBSE Class 12th exams were held from February 15 to April 04, 2026. The result was announced on May 13, 2025, with the board announcing an overall pass percentage of 88.39%.

The CBSE Class 12 exams in 2024 were conducted from February 15 to April 02, 2024. The CBSE Class 12 result last year was declared on May 13, 2024 when the pass percentage was 87.98%.

The CBSE Class 12 exams in 2023 were conducted from February 15 to April 05, 2023. The CBSE Class 12 result was also declared on May 12, 2023 .

The CBSE 12th result in 2022 was announaced on July 22 and the pass percentage was 92.17%.

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