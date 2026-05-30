Hubble latest image shows active galaxy M88

The latest image sent by the Hubble Space Telescope has captured more details about the active spiral galaxy, Messier 88 or M88, first detected by Charles Messier on March 18, 1781.

[This NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope image features the spiral galaxy Messier 88 or M88. (ESA/Hubble & NASA, D. Thilker)]

The latest image sent by the Hubble Space Telescope has captured more details about the active spiral galaxy, Messier 88 or M88, first detected by Charles Messier on March 18, 1781.

M88 is located approximately 63 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Coma Berenices, also known as Berenice's Hair.

M88, also known as NGC 4501, is classified as an active galaxy because its center contains a supermassive black hole that is consuming gas and dust. Astronomers estimate the black hole is around 100 million times as massive as the Sun, and it appears to be powering outflows of gas from the galaxy’s center, the American space agency NASA said in a blog post.

A population of old, reddish stars around the black hole give M88 its warmly glowing heart as clearly visible in the latest image captured by the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope.

Spreading out from the galaxy’s center are several tightly wound, symmetrical spiral arms, each outlined by sparkling pink and blue star clusters and knotted clouds of dust.

"We see M88 from an angle that makes it appear elongated, and its spiral arms delicately fan out before it", NASA said.

"Virgo Cluster"

Messier 88 is a member of Virgo Cluster and named after Charles Messier. It was one of the eight Virgo Cluster galaxies Charles Messier discovered on the night of March 18 — his most productive observing session. Charles catalogued it as a "nebula without stars".

"As this massive galaxy group moves through space, the galaxies themselves are in constant motion as they orbit the cluster’s center of gravity. M88 itself is on a long and somewhat perilous cosmic journey that will bring it to the innermost reaches of the cluster", NASA said.

Astronomers say M88 is currently on a long journey that will eventually take it closer to the cluster's center. This path is expected to bring the galaxy into the innermost regions of the Virgo Cluster.

Scientists estimate that in about 200 million to 300 million years, M88 will make its closest approach to Messier 87, the massive elliptical galaxy that sits at the center of the Virgo Cluster.

As M88 moves closer, it is expected to experience a process known as ram pressure stripping. This occurs when gas within a galaxy is swept away as the galaxy moves through the gas that exists between galaxies in a cluster.

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