Now CUET (UG) 2026 online exams face technical glitches

In another blow to the National Testing Agency (NTA), CUET (UG) 2026 online exams of over 3,700 candidates were rescheduled due to technical glitches.

CUET (UG) 2026: In another blow to the National Testing Agency (NTA), CUET (UG) 2026 online exams of over 3,700 candidates were rescheduled due to technical glitches.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Common University Entrance Test UG 2026 (CUET UG 2026) from May 11, 2026 on multiple days and in multiple shifts.

The important exam - earlier scheduled to end on May 31, 2026, will continue till June 06/07, 2026 as per the revised CUET UG Schedule.

Meanwhile, the NTA said, the CUET (UG) - 2026 examination scheduled on May 30, 2026 Shift-I “experienced delays at certain examination centres due to unforeseen technical glitches”.

The NTA said a total of 73,106 candidates were present at their allotted exam centre and their biometric registration was also completed.

“But, due to the technical glitches, only 69,341 candidates could appear in the exam whereas 3,765 candidates could not wait until the examination resumed and left their respective examination centers, without appearing for the test”, the NTA said in a notification released today.

New Exam Date

The NTA further said that their exam has been rescheduled.

“As a one-time measure for these 3,765 candidates, who were present at their allotted examination centres and whose biometric registration was completed on 30.05.2026 (Shift-I), but who were unable to take the examination owing to the technical glitch, will be provided an opportunity to appear in a rescheduled examination”, the NTA said.

The NTA has not confirmed the date and time of the exam.

“The date and other details of the examination will be notified separately”, the NTA said.

The CUET UG - a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities/ Participating Universities (State/Deemed/Private), faced technical glitches amid the heat the NTA is already facing over NEET UG 2026 paper leak.

Interestingly, the NTA has only to days ago submitted in the Supreme Court of India to hold the NEET UG exams in online mode instead of the current pen and paper based offline mode.

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