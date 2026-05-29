2027 onwards, NEET UG will be held in Online Mode: NTA to SC

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET UG will be held in computer based online mode from 2027, the National Testing Agency (NTA) submitted in the Supreme Court of India Friday

[Grok AI image used here for representation.]

New Delhi: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET UG will be held in computer based online mode from 2027, the National Testing Agency (NTA) submitted in the Supreme Court of India Friday.

The NEET UG is the compulsory entrance exam for admission in various medical courses including MBBS, BDS, BUMS and BHMS. The NTA already conducts JEE Main, CUET, UGC NET and other tests in Computer based test (CBT) mode.

On the other hand, the NEET exam is held in offline mode i.e using pen and paper OMR based since it was made compulsory for admission in medical courses. The NTA has now decided to hold NEET UG also in online mode (CBT).

NTA Affidavit

In an affidavit filed before a bench of Justices P S Narasimha and Alok Aradhe, the NTA said a high-level committee of experts (HLCE) has recommended transition of NEET-UG to CBT mode.

It said that among the major NTA examinations, only NEET (UG) 2026 was conducted in the pen and paper (PPT) mode, primarily according to the scheme of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the National Medical Commission.

"The HLCE has specifically recommended transition of NEET (UG) from PPT to CBT mode, along with the introduction of multi-session and multi-stage testing," said the affidavit filed by Director (Legal), NTA, according to news agency PTI.

"The transition will be implemented from the next examination cycle in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (the client ministry for NEET-UG) - thereby bringing all major NTA examinations onto the CBT platform," it said.

The NTA affidavit came while the apex court was hearing a batch of petition related to NEET UG paper leak which led to the cancellation of the medical entrance test held on May 03, 2026. The NTA has now announced to hold NEET UG re-exam on June 21, 2026.

A Persistent Demand

Demand to shift the NEET UG test to online mode has been consistently raised by different sections.

In 2024 , the NTA had admitted that demand to hold the NEET UG exam in online mode is being raised from different departments, the final decision lies on the National Medical Commission (NMC), the NTA said.

The NMC also acknowledged that the online exam is a “serious option".

The idea was opposed in the past. The NTA, however, owing to the strong nationwide outrage after the latest paper leak has decided to make the transition of NEET UG from offline to online mode.

Meanwhile, the Congress party has given Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan ten days to resign from his post.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic