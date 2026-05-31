AP EAMCET (EAPCET) 2026 Result Date June 01: Link to Check

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is releasing the result of AP EAPCET 2026 Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy, formerly known as AP EAMCET 2026, along with the Merit List and Toppers Name and Score, on its official website 'cets.apsche.ap.gov.in'

APEAPCET 2026 Result: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) is releasing the result of AP EAPCET 2026 Engineering, Agriculture and Pharmacy, formerly known as AP EAMCET 2026, along with the Merit List and Toppers Name and Score, on its official website 'cets.apsche.ap.gov.in'.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) had conducted the EAMCET 2026 entrance test for Agricultural and Pharmaceutical streams on May 19 and May 20, 2026. On the other hand, the AP EAPCET 2026 Engineering stream was held from May 12 to May 15, 2026. An extra exam session was also carried out on May 18, 2026.

After successfully conducting the exam, the Council released the Provisional Answer Keys (Preliminary Keys) on May 25, 2026. Candidates were given time till 11.00 AM May 27, 2026 to raise objections and challenge the provisional answer keys.

The Council will now declare the AP EAMCET (EAPCET) 2026 Result today i.e. Monday June 01, 2026.

"Release of [APEAMCET (APEAPCET)] results (tentatively) will be Monday June 01, 2026", the council said in the APEAMCET 2026 notification.

Steps to check APEAMCET 2026 Result

Go to the official website: " cets.apsche.ap.gov.in "

" Click on the link marked as "AP EAPCET 2026".

Click on "AP EAPCET 2026 Result"

Enter ID and Password in the format asked

Click on the submit button to know your EAMCET 2026 score and rank

Candidates should note that the Council has confirmed the date, and not the time, of result declaration. The APEAMCET/EAPCET 2026 result will however be declared any time by today evening.

Candidates should note that their EAMCET / EAPCET 2026 Score and Rank will be used for the admission counselling.

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) had conducted the EAMCET 2026 entrance test for Agricultural and Pharmaceutical streams on May 19 and May 20, 2026. On the other hand, the AP EAPCET 2026 Engineering stream was held from May 12 to May 15, 2026. An extra exam session was also carried out on May 18, 2026.

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