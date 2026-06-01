JEE Advanced Result 2026 Out; Check Full List of Toppers

Shubham Kumar of IIT Delhi has secured the All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) in JEE Advanced 2026 the result of which is declared today whereas Arohi Deshpande, also from the IIT Delhi, is the female topper

JEE Advanced 2026 Toppers List: Shubham Kumar of IIT Delhi has secured the All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) in JEE Advanced 2026 the result of which is declared today whereas Arohi Deshpande, also from the IIT Delhi, is the female topper.

JEE Advanced 2026 All India Topper, Shubham Kumar, has secured a total of 330/360 marks to bag the CRL 1 rank. Arohi Deshpande has scored 280/360 marks to bag the first position among the females. Her Common Rank List (CRL) is 77.

JEE Advanced 2026 Toppers - Full List

AIR 1: Shubham Kumar 330/360 marks

AIR 2: Kabeer Chhillar 329 marks

AIR 3: Jatin Chahar 319 marks

AIR 4: Mohit Shekher Shukla 319 marks

AIR 5: Kuchi Sandeep 318 marks

AIR 6: B Jayakrishna Srinivas 314 marks

AIR 7: Arnav Gautam 314 marks

AIR 8: Kanishk Jain 313 marks

AIR 9: Medisetti Naga Saharsha 312 marks

AIR 10: Darsh Sikka 311 marks

JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Delhi Zone Toppers

Shubham Kumar Kabeer Chhillar Jatin Chahar Arnav Gautam Darsh Sikka

JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Bombay Zone Toppers

B Jayakrishna Srinivas Kanishk Jain Aryan Ragupathy Manu Parameshwaran Aditya Pavankumar Thakur

JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Kanpur Zone Toppers

Riddhesh Anant Bendale Parth Maheshwary Anvesh Patel Arsh Jain Aarav Soni

JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Guwahati Zone Toppers

Yashraj Singh Akarsh Naman YNiket Anand Arnav Raj Ayushman Vatsa

JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Roorkee Zone Toppers

Nikunj Agrawal Yajat Shinghal Abhipraya Verma Amrit Raj Arnav Gandhi

JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Madras Zone Toppers

Mohit Shekher Shukla Kuchi Sandeep Medisetti Naga Saharsha Veldurthi Harshith Aarav Gupta

JEE Advanced Result 2026: Zone-wise Female Toppers

Sanvi Patidar of IIT Bombay

Arohi Deshpande of IIT Delhi zone

Agrima Singh of IIT Guwahati zone

Anushka Agrawal of IIT Kanpur zone

Aashi of IIT Roorkee zone

Reddi Sai Sahithi IIT Bhubaneswar

Korukonda Sravya of IIT Madras

JEE Advanced 2026 Result Highlights

A total of 1,87,389 candidates had registered for JEE Advanced held on May 17, 2026. Of them 1,79,694 candidates appeared and 56,880 - including 10,107 female and 46,773 male, candidates have qualified for admission in IIT, NIT and other premium institutions of Engineering through JoSAA Counselling.

A total of 147 foreign candidates had registered for JEE Advanced 2026. Of them 131 appeared in the entrance test and 10 have qualified.

General (CRL) candidates are required to score at least 92 out of 360 marks (25.56% aggregate), with a minimum of 8 marks in each subject (7.30%) to be included in the rank list and become eligible for JoSAA counselling.

The cut off for OBC-NCL/Gen-EWS is 82, for SC/ST/PwD is 46 and for Preparatory Course is 23 marks.

Steps to check IIT JEE Advanced Result 2026

Go to official website: "jeeadv.ac.in".

Click on the "Link" under JEE (Advanced) 2026 Results are now available: [Link]

Enter Roll Number, Date of Birth and Mobile Number.

Click on the button marked as "Get Result" to check your JEE Advanced 2026 score.

Candidates should also note that to be considered pass in JEE Advanced exam, he or she needs to secure at least 10 per cent marks in each subject with an aggregate score of 35 per cent.

JoSAA Counselling 2026

Following the declaration of JEE Advanced 2026 Result, the IIT JEE counselling for admission in IITs, NITs and other premium institutions will be done via Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2026 Process. The tentative date to start JoSAA 2026 Counselling, as per IIT Roorkee, is June 02, 2026.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2026 has been set up by the Ministry of Education [erstwhile Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD)] to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 138 institutes for the academic year 2026-27. This includes 23 IITs, IISc Bengaluru, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 56 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform.

"Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform", the counselling authority said.

For more details, candidates can visit the official JoSAA website "josaa.nic.in".

In 2025, JEE Advanced was held on May 18, 2025 . The result, along with the list of JEE Advanced Toppers, was published on June 02, 2025.

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