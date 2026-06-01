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JEE Advanced Result 2026 Out; Check Full List of Toppers

Shubham Kumar of IIT Delhi has secured the All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) in JEE Advanced 2026 the result of which is declared today whereas Arohi Deshpande, also from the IIT Delhi, is the female topper

Tuesday June 2, 2026 0:42 AM, ummid.com News Network

JEE Advanced Result 2026 Out; Check Full List of Toppers

JEE Advanced 2026 Toppers List: Shubham Kumar of IIT Delhi has secured the All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) in JEE Advanced 2026 the result of which is declared today whereas Arohi Deshpande, also from the IIT Delhi, is the female topper.

JEE Advanced 2026 All India Topper, Shubham Kumar, has secured a total of 330/360 marks to bag the CRL 1 rank. Arohi Deshpande has scored 280/360 marks to bag the first position among the females. Her Common Rank List (CRL) is 77.

JEE Advanced 2026 Toppers - Full List

JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Delhi Zone Toppers

  1. Shubham Kumar
  2. Kabeer Chhillar
  3. Jatin Chahar
  4. Arnav Gautam
  5. Darsh Sikka

JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Bombay Zone Toppers

  1. B Jayakrishna Srinivas
  2. Kanishk Jain
  3. Aryan Ragupathy
  4. Manu Parameshwaran
  5. Aditya Pavankumar Thakur

JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Kanpur Zone Toppers

  1. Riddhesh Anant Bendale
  2. Parth Maheshwary
  3. Anvesh Patel
  4. Arsh Jain
  5. Aarav Soni

JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Guwahati Zone Toppers

  1. Yashraj Singh
  2. Akarsh Naman
  3. YNiket Anand
  4. Arnav Raj
  5. Ayushman Vatsa

JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Roorkee Zone Toppers

  1. Nikunj Agrawal
  2. Yajat Shinghal
  3. Abhipraya Verma
  4. Amrit Raj
  5. Arnav Gandhi

JEE Advanced 2026: IIT Madras Zone Toppers

  1. Mohit Shekher Shukla
  2. Kuchi Sandeep
  3. Medisetti Naga Saharsha
  4. Veldurthi Harshith
  5. Aarav Gupta

JEE Advanced Result 2026: Zone-wise Female Toppers

JEE Advanced 2026 Result Highlights

Steps to check IIT JEE Advanced Result 2026

Candidates should also note that to be considered pass in JEE Advanced exam, he or she needs to secure at least 10 per cent marks in each subject with an aggregate score of 35 per cent.

JoSAA Counselling 2026

Following the declaration of JEE Advanced 2026 Result, the IIT JEE counselling for admission in IITs, NITs and other premium institutions will be done via Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) 2026 Process. The tentative date to start JoSAA 2026 Counselling, as per IIT Roorkee, is June 02, 2026.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) 2026 has been set up by the Ministry of Education [erstwhile Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD)] to manage and regulate the joint seat allocation for admissions to 138 institutes for the academic year 2026-27. This includes 23 IITs, IISc Bengaluru, 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 56 Other-Government Funded Technical Institutes (Other-GFTIs). Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform.

"Admission to all the academic programs offered by these Institutes will be made through a single platform", the counselling authority said.

For more details, candidates can visit the official JoSAA website "josaa.nic.in".

In 2025, JEE Advanced was held on May 18, 2025. The result, along with the list of JEE Advanced Toppers, was published on June 02, 2025.

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