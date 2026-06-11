Bujrjeel Holdings announces Dh10 mn package for Indian/SL expats died in accident

The UAE based Burjeel Holdings of Dr Shamsheer Vayalil has announced a Dh10 million package for the families of the Indian and Sri Lankan expatriates killed in a road accident in Dubai three days ago

Dubai: The UAE based Burjeel Holdings of Dr Shamsheer Vayalil has announced a Dh10 million package for the families of the Indian and Sri Lankan expatriates killed in a road accident in Dubai three days ago.

Seven expats – 6 Indians and 1 Sri Lankan, had died and 9 others were injured when a minibus collided with a truck that had stopped in the middle of the road on Emirates Road in Dubai on June 08, 2026.

The Indian expat workers have been identified as Markandey Chauhan (39), Abdul Rasheed (38), and Mohammad Saqib (31), all three from Uttar Pradesh, and Saleem Sayyed (51), Abdul Rafiq (37), and Thirupathi Gollapally (23), all three from Telangana.

The Sri Lankan victim, Samuvel Rengasami, 34, hailed from the Northern Province.

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil’s Burjeel Holdings has announced Dh10 million humanitarian package for the families and children of the victims.

As per the details of the package announced by Burjeel Holdings, the family of each of the seven deceased will receive Dh100,000, while Dh180,000 has been set aside for the 9 injured survivors based on medical and recovery needs.

An additional Dh70,000 covers emergency travel and accommodation for family members, and Dh50,000 has been earmarked to support the education of children from affected families.

Meanwhile, both the Indian Consulate and the Sri Lankan Consulate in Dubai are facilitating the quick disbursement of the package amount to the affected families.

Dr Shamsheer, Bujrjeel Holdings Hailed

The company which employed the deceased expats praised Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, a radiologist and businessman, for the humanitarian package Burjeel Holdings has announced for the Indian expats killed in the Dubai road accident.

"Our hearts go out to the families who lost these hardworking members. We are doing our best to support all affected families. We are touched by the generous support extended by Dr Shamsheer and would like to thank him wholeheartedly for his noble gesture," the company spokesperson said.

Dr. Shamsheer Vayalil, is the Chairman and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, one of the largest healthcare providers in the Middle East, with a diverse portfolio that includes hospitals, medical centers, homecare services, occupational health, and retail pharmacies.

Dr. Shamsheer, whose family roots are in Kozhikode, Kerala, is a recipient of Pravasi Bharatiya Samman Award, India’s highest civilian award for Non-Resident Indians (NRI).

[With inputs from Gulf News.]

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