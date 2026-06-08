Meet Atiqa Mir: 1 of only 3 girls globally selected by Formula 1 Academy



Atiqa Mir, 11-year-old Kashmiri teen racing sensation who is currently residing in Dubai, created history after her selection by the Formula 1 Academy (F1 Academy) for its 'Discover Your Drive' development programme

Srinagar: Atiqa Mir, 11-year-old Kashmiri teen racing sensation who is currently residing in Dubai, created history after her selection by the Formula 1 Academy (F1 Academy) for its 'Discover Your Drive' development programme.

The F1 Academy's Discover Your Drive is a global initiative aimed at increasing the female talent pool in motorsport both on and off track. As part of the programs, drivers set the grid through qualifying, then compete in two heat races. Heat results decide starting positions for the final — the main race of the weekend.

When Atiqa Mir Created History

Competing in Round 2 of the Champions of the Future Academy Program in the OK-NJ category, Atiqa was untouchable throughout the weekend. The Indian Kart Racing Driver topped the qualifying race and won both heats and the final at the Champions of the Future Academy (COTFA) Program held in Thessaloniki, Greece from May 29 to 31, 2026.

Atiqa Mir took pole with a 56.77-second lap. She won heat one, heat two and the final on Sunday May 31, 2026, becoming the only Indian, first Asian female, and one of only three girls globally selected for the Formula 1 Academy’s “Discover Your Drive” development programme.

From qualifying to the chequered flag, Atiqa remained untouchable, becoming only the third driver in the series’ history to sweep qualifying, heats, and the final in a single round, SpeedShifters reported.

Few minutes later Atiqa, standing on the top step of the podium with rivals from across the world beside her, watched the Indian flag rise as the National Anthem played across the circuit.

"I was very emotional when the National Anthem played and there is no better feeling for me than that," Atiqa later said.

Atiqa Mir: A Brief Profile

Atiqa Mir was born in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir in 2014. Atiqa is the daughter of Asif Mir - Former Formula Asia Vice-Champion. Asif moved to Dubai with Atiqa and other members of the family sometimes in 2017.

Atiqa participated in COTFA 2026 in Greece in OK-N Junior which is typically for ages 11–14. Atiqa, at the 11 years of age, was one of the youngest competitors.

Atiqa is also the first female and first Indian to win the Rotax Max Challenge International Trophy (RMCIT) at Le Mans, France. The Indian racing sensation was shortlisted for the first-ever selection process of the cult Switzerland-based all-women motorsports team Iron Dames's Young Talents initiative in July 2024 when she was just 9.

The Kashmiri Racing Prodigy received her training primarily in Dubai and Abu Dhabi areas of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where she competed in local championships including the IAME UAE series and has access to top karting facilities.

Atiqa, who is regarded as one of India’s brightest emerging motorsport talents, had along with her family members called on Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi on June 07, 2026. Mandaviya assured her the full support of the Indian government and assistance in her development journey in international motorsport which is one of the toughest sports to break into.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

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