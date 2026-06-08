Not Brainwashed or Forced: Shamli Millionaire’s Son who Converted to Islam



Mohammed Ali, earlier Ayush Malik – Shamli millionaire’s son who converted to Islam, has refuted the allegations that he was forced or blackmailed to shun Hinduism and convert to Islam

Shamli (Uttar Pradesh): Mohammed Ali, earlier Ayush Malik – Shamli millionaire’s son who converted to Islam, has refuted the allegations that he was forced or blackmailed to shun Hinduism and convert to Islam.

“Nobody forced or blackmailed me… I have converted to Islam on my own will, wisdom and understanding”, Mohammed Ali, who was born as Ayush Malik, told media.

Mohammad Ali (30) is the son of Shamli based millionaire and medicine trader Devraj Malik.

As per the Indian Constitution, a citizen is free to embrace and practice any religion he/she likes if not coerced and no force is used. But, Devraj Malik, alleged that his son was converted to Islam years ago under the pretext of marriage with Chandni Qureshi, a Gym Trainer.

Following the complaint lodged by Devraj Malik, Uttar Police arrested Chandni Qureshi, her father Islam Qureshi and seven others.

In his complaint, Devraj Malik has alleged that his son was brought to Delhi, where his nikah with Chandni took place using forged documents.

“Converted to Islam on my own will”

Mohammad Ali however refuted all the allegations.

He said he was attracted towards Islam during his school days and started learning about the religion sometimes in 2007-08.

He said he converted to Islam in 2012-13 and adopted Islamic culture when he had acquired enough knowledge of the religion.

About his meeting with Chandni, Mohammed Ali said they met after he had already embraced Islam. He also said initially she was not ready for the nikah because of the ‘hatefull atmosphere’.

“And now when she agreed and we got married, she is in jail”, he said.

“No question of disowning my parents”

In reply to a question, Mohammd Ali said, “There is no question of disowning his parents.”

“Since I have embraced Islam, it doesn’t mean I will disown my parents or my family. My parent’s and my in-laws both belong to me… There is no question of disowning either of them”, he said.

In reply to other question, Mohammad Ali said he will fight till justice is done to his wife Chandni Qureshi and others.

“I am definitely going to fight out for them… All the facts will be put forth so that they get justice”, he said.

Watch Video

Shamli, Uttar Pradesh : After allegations of forced conversion, Love Jihad, Marriage were widely reported, Ayush Malik has now stated that his decision was voluntary and that no one forced or influenced him.

Reported by @RaiSandeepTOI pic.twitter.com/ZDW1XMO8Ki — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) June 8, 2026

On the allegations that he was brainwashed by "Pakistani scholars" speeches, Mohammad Ali said he came across Dr Israr Ahmed's videos on the internet that are easily and widely available online, and nobody provided those videos to him.

Ali also said his decision to convert to Islam was not a sudden move but was a well researched decision.

"My decision to embrace Islam was a well studied and well researched decision. There is no question of going back to Hindusim", he said in reply to a question.

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