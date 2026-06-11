Why is Pakistan's Sialkot Trending as 2026 FIFA World Cup Opens

Pakistan has not qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, yet it is trending worldwide as fans gear up for the opening ceremony of the football mega event, and the reason is Sialkot

FIFA World Cup 2026: Pakistan has not qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, yet it is trending worldwide as fans gear up for the opening ceremony of the football mega event, and the reason is Sialkot.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup - jointly hosted by USA, Mexico and Canada, is set for a grand opening today i.e. Thursday June 11, 2026.

Apart from the inaugural functions, revealing and showcasing of the 2026 Football World Cup Trophy and other associated customary events, the first day of the 2026 football world cup will see the host Mexico playing against South Africa at Mexico City Stadium, also known as Estadio Azteca, in Mexico City.

But, Why Sialkot, Pakistan?

As the football fever grips the world, Pakistan’s Sialkot has set the leading media houses and social media space on fire.

The reason is the football which will be used during the 2026 football world cup to continue from June 11 till July 19, 2026.

Because… Sialkot – the city located in Punjab, Pakistan, manufactures and supplies the tournament’s official match ball, the “Adidas Trionda”.

Not alone the FIFA World Cup, Sialkot supplies more than two-thirds of the world’s footballs, with its skilled workers hand-stitching panels in local factories.

Sialkot has been at the heart of global football manufacturing, including the production of balls used in the sport’s biggest tournaments for decades.

Sialkot factories, particularly the companies like Sandal Sports, now Saga Sports, first manufactured the official ball for the 1982 World Cup in Spain which was named Adidas Tango España. The city has supplied balls, or been a major production hub, for most World Cups since then.

Why 2026 FIFA WC Match Ball is named Trionda?

The FIFA World Cup 2026 official "Made in Pakistan" match ball has been named by Adidas as the “Trionda”. The football features advanced technology and a design inspired by the World Cup’s three host countries.

“The ball uses Connected Ball Technology, which gives real-time data to match officials and works with the semi-automated offside system and VAR assists”, Adidas explained.

Elaborating further Adidas said “Trionda” is actually “Tri” which refers to the three host countries and "Onda," is the Spanish word which means wave. Thus “Trionda” means “Three Waves” or “Triple Waves” - a tribute to the tournament's unique format and symbolizes the unity of the United States, Canada, and Mexico as hosts, and reflects the movement and rhythm of the game.

World Cup Soccer Ball Design

A look at the 2026 FIFA Match Ball as revealed by the organizers features a vibrant red, green, and blue color scheme based on a white base honoring the three host countries.

Further, the ball’s thermally bonded polyurethane panels with fluid geometry echoes the waves in its name, and forming a central triangle, representing the union of the host nations.

Interestingly, the 2026 FIFA World Cup official ball has only four panels - the fewest ever used in a World Cup ball for better seamlessness and performance.

Iconography of the world cup ball includes a maple leaf (red) for Canada, an eagle (green) for Mexico, and a star (blue) for the United States.

The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be the first to feature 48 teams and three host countries. The United States will have 11 of the 16 hosts cities at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will also feature matches in Mexico and Canada.

[Zohair Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com.]

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