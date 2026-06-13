Why US asked Anthropic to suspend Fable 5, Mythos 5 access to foreign nationals

Leading AI firm, Anthropic, said the federal government in the United States has asked it to suspend all access of its advanced Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models to foreign national, including its employees, inside or outside the United States

Leading AI firm, Anthropic, said the federal government in the United States has asked it to suspend all access of its advanced Fable 5 and Mythos 5 models to foreign national, including its employees, inside or outside the United States.

The latest development has been revealed to the world by Anthropic itself.

“The US government, citing national security authorities, has issued an export control directive to suspend all access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 by any foreign national, whether inside or outside the United States, including foreign national Anthropic employees”, Anthropic said in a statement posted on social media platform X.

“The net effect of this order is that we must abruptly disable Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for all our customers to ensure compliance”, the AI safety and research firm said.

It said access to all other Claude models is not affected.

“National Security”

The US government cited “national security” concerns behind its decision to impose band and restrict Mythos and Fable AI models.

Anthropic however said that the US government’s order banning Fable 5 and Mythos 5 AI models is the result of “misunderstanding”, and the company is working to “restore access as soon as possible”.

“Our understanding is that the government believes it has become aware of a method of bypassing, or “jailbreaking” Fable 5”, the company said.

The company further said it reviewed “a demonstration of this specific technique being used to identify a small number of previously known, minor vulnerabilities”.

“These vulnerabilities all appear relatively simple, and we have found that other publicly-available models are able to discover them as well without requiring a bypass”, it said.

Anthropic had launched Claude Fable 5 on June 9, 2026. It is the first publicly available “Mythos-class” model which is designed for the most ambitious, long-horizon tasks like complex software engineering, large-scale coding projects, knowledge work, vision/multimodal tasks, scientific research, and extended agentic workflows.



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