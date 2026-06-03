Delhi: 21 dead after fire in Flourish Stay Hotel

At least 21 people have been killed after fire broke out in Flourish Stay Hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar Wednesday June 03, 2026

New Delhi: At least 21 people have been killed after fire broke out in Flourish Stay Hotel in Delhi's Malviya Nagar Wednesday June 03, 2026.

More than 40 others have been rescused even as some inmates are still trapped inside. Delhi Police have confirmed that most of the deceased are foreign nationals.

The cause of the deadly blaze is yet to be known. But reports said the fire broke out today at around 8:50 in the morning in the restaurant of the hotel, which was reportedly located in the basement of the five-storey building. The fire later spread to another hotel, Micasa Inn, next to it, according to NDTV.

The hotel is located in the narrow lane of the densely populated Hauz Rani area of Malviya Nagar, opposite Press Enclave, Saket. Local residents had alreadyt alarmed the administration about the rapid mushrooming of 6-storey matchbox hotels in this Lal Dora area after the expansion of Max Hospital and raised concerns about fire safety, emergency access, and regulatory oversight.

"Shocking Visuals"

Visuals shared online showed people, including women, trapped in the upper floors, jumping off the building to save their lives . "People were trapped inside rooms, some jumped from windows to save their lives, while others never got a chance", a local resident said.

Most of those killed were reportedly citizens of Liberia, Nigeria, Mozambique and Bangladesh.

The NDTV in its report said the hotel was granted licence by the Delhi Government under the Bed and Breakfast (B&B) scheme to operate only six rooms. But Flourish Stay was operating 25 rooms, including some in the basement as well.

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