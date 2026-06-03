Foundation laid for Malegaon’s first Super Specialty Hospital

Malegaon, the Textile City in North Maharashtra, will soon have a 100-bed super specialty hospital

[The stone breaking ceremony of the proposed hospital located in the Malda area of Malegaon was laid today by Mufti Mohammed Ibrahim – Rector Darul Ehsan, Bardoli, Gujarat.]

Malegaon: Malegaon, the Textile City in North Maharashtra, will soon have a 100-bed super specialty hospital.

The stone breaking ceremony of the proposed hospital located in the Malda area of Malegaon was laid today i.e. Wednesday June 03, 2026 by Mufti Mohammed Ibrahim – Rector Darul Ehsan, Bardoli, Gujarat.

The solemn ceremony was attended by Mohammed Siddique Memon of Millat Hospital, Jogeshwari, Mumbai, Maulana Idrees Aqueel Milli of Malegaon, Maulana Naeemuz Zafar Hanif Milli, Dr Saeed Faizee and other dignitaries of Malegaon.

“The hospital will be charitable and will be devoted to the poorest section of the society”, Abdul Wasif, a retired teacher and one of the key force behind the project, told ummid.com

He said that the foundation stone of the hospital was laid today after the necessary permissions were received from different departments by Al Ameen Sports Educational and Welfare Society Malegaon.

“The multi-storey hospital will be built on a 25,000 sq ft of land with a proposed construction of more than 50,000 sq ft in Malda near the 11,000 Housing Colony”, he added.

Giving more details, Abdus Sattar, owner of Usmania Medical Store and one of the team members, said despite its huge population Malegaon does not have a hospital to take care of the healthcare of the local residents.

“Even today local residents, especially the poor, will have to rush to the neighboring cities for critical healthcare issues. We want to fill this gap”, he said.

Qamurddin Shaikh, Asst Commissioner (Retired) MMC Malegaon who coordinated with the Al Ameen Sports Educational and Welfare Society in getting the government approval for the hospital, said the hospital will have IPD and OPD sections, fully equipped OT along with a lab and diagnostic centre.

“Local and outside doctors of different faculties will be attached with the hospital so that no patient from the city will need to travel to other cities for medical aid”, he said.

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