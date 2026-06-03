Meet Namira Siddiqui: Muslim Dentist Who Secured NEET MDS 2026 AIR 1

Dr Namira Mohammad Ghalib Siddiqui, a Muslim Dentist, has secured the All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) in NEET MDS 2026 exam the result of which was announced on Wednesday June 03, 2026.

NEET MDS 2026 Result: Dr Namira Mohammad Ghalib Siddiqui, a Muslim Dentist, has secured the All India Rank 1 (AIR 1) in NEET MDS 2026 exam the result of which was announced on Wednesday June 03, 2026.

Dr Namira (Roll No. 2655116267) scored a total of 802/960 marks to grab the first rank at the national level in the NEET MDS entrance exam.

National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) is held annually and is the mandatory entrance test for admission in post-graduation level MDS course.

This year NEET MDS was held on May 02, 2026. The result along with the merit list and details of toppers and their All India Rank was announced today.

"A Disciplined Student"

Dr Namira comes from a middle class family of Bhandara district and is a student of Swargiya Dadasaheb Kalmegh Smruti Dental College & Hospital, Nagpur in the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

Dr. Namira had completed her graduation in BDS from Swargiya Dadasaheb Kalmegh Smruti Dental College and Hospital, Wanadongri, Nagpur, and later appeared in the NEET MDS 2026 which is the eligibility enrtrance test for admission in the PG Course in Dental Surgery.

Dr Namira, a disciplined and hard-working student, outperformed more than 30,000 students from all across India to bag the first position.

Dr Namira's father Mohammad Ghalib Siddiqui is a businessman while her mother is housewife. Her younger brother also aspires to become a doctor and is currently preparing for the NEET UG exam.

Namira, who dreams of becoming a successful dental surgeon, credited consistency, exam-oriented preparation for her success and her parents and teachers.

"I received tremendous support from my college, and my parents have always stood by me and supported me in everything", she said.

NEET MDS 2026: Key Highlights

A total of 30,389 candidates had appeared in the NEET MDS 2026 exam. Of them 18,244 have qualified.

The second rank holder AIR 2 having the roll number 2655130330 has bagged 785 marks whereas AIR 3 is grabbed by the student whose roll number is 2655108843 and score is 778.

Only 23 candidates across India managed to score 750 or higher.

The entrance test was conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). The board released the list of NEET MDS 2026 Top 10 publishing their roll numbers and not the name.

NEET MDS 2026 cut-off marks for General/EWS is 308, for General PwBD 289 marks, and for SC/ST/OBC and others 271 marks.

The scorecard of the students will be made available on June 10, 2026 via the official website "natboard.edu.in".

“A moment of immense pride for Maharashtra”

Congratulating Dr Namira for her success, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also hails from Nagpur, said she has made the state proud.

“A moment of immense pride for Maharashtra... Heartiest congratulations to Namira Siddiqui, a student of Swargiya Dadasaheb Kalmegh Smruti Dental College and Hospital, Nagpur, for securing AIR-1 in the NEET MDS 2026 examination, a truly exceptional achievement that has brought great honour to the state.

“Hailing from Bhandara district, she has made Maharashtra proud and inspired countless young aspirants. Her achievement reflects determination, discipline and excellence. Best wishes to Namira for her future endevours”, Fadnavis wrote on social media platform X.

Follow ummid.com WhatsApp Channel for all the latest updates.

Select Language to Translate in Urdu, Hindi, Marathi or Arabic