Hajj 2027: Haj Committee of India to start registration soon

Indicating that the registration and online application process for Hajj 2027 (Haj 1448H) will start soon, the Haj Committee of India (HCOI) has asked pilgrims to keep their passports ready

Hajj 2027: Indicating that the registration and online application process for Hajj 2027 (Haj 1448H) will start soon, the Haj Committee of India (HCOI) has asked pilgrims to keep their passports ready.

The HCOI advisory came as Saudi Arabia has begun the preparations for the next year’s pilgrimage to Makkah.

HCOI Advisory for Hajj 2027

In a circular released Tuesday June 02, 2026, the Haj Committee of India said the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has issued the Preparation Document for Hajj 2027 (Hajj 1448 H) on May 29, 2026.

With this, the predatory process for Haj arrangements in accordance with the prescribed timeline has initiated.

“In view of the above, the official Haj Announcement for Hajj 1448 H(Haj 2027) is expected to be issued shortly. Accordingly, all intending pilgrims desirous of performing

Haj 2027 through the Haj Committee of India are advised to keep their passports ready.

The Haj Committee of India also asked the pilgrims to ensure that:

The passport is machine readable

The passport is valid at least up to December 31, 2027.

In case of fresh passport application, the Surname/Last Name must not be left blank

The Haj Committee of India has not confirmed the exact date to start Hajj 2027 registration. Last year the online application had started on July 08, 2025. Accordingly, the registration process for Hajj 2027 should also start soon.

Hajj 2027 Preparation Document

The Saudi Hajj and Umrah Ministry released the preparation document for Hajj 2027 during the annual closing ceremony of Hajj 2026 in Makkah. The document presents the initial framework that will guide coordination with Hajj affairs offices around the world ahead of the next pilgrimage cycle.

Among the most significant changes for Hajj 2027 is the introduction of an integrated service model that combines accommodation in Mecca and Medina with transportation and catering services under a unified package.

The Ministry further said that these services will be compulsory components of Hajj 2027 throughout a pilgrim's stay in the Kingdom.

The ministry also announced a restructuring of Hajj packages, reducing the existing offerings to three categories intended to provide greater flexibility while better matching the needs and preferences of pilgrims. One of the current package options, known as Package D, will be discontinued under the new system, the ministry said.

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