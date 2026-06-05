Over 300 FAKE websites selling 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets

Over 300 fake websites are selling 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets, fans have been warned as the football fever grips the world.

2026 FIFA World Cup: Over 300 fake websites are selling 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets, fans have been warned as the football fever grips the world.

The Football World Cup 2026 is scheduled for a grand inauguration on June 11, 2026. The opening match will be played between Mexico and South Africa at Estadio Azteca - also known as Mexico City Stadium, in Mexico City.

Before the opening match, FIFA has also planned a number of cultural and other programs to mark the opening of the world’s most popular sporting event.

There is a huge rush of football fans to buy the tickets for the opening as well as consequent matches of the world cup.

Due to the heavy traffic, the official FIFA website selling the football world cup ticket faced some technical glitches.

Taking advantage of this, a large number of website have come live selling fake tickets and duping football fans.

Besides the fake tickets, the websites are also offering fraudulent travel packages, Khaleej Times reported.

The Dubai based newspaper citing the cybersecurity company, Kaspersky, said it has identified 336 domains impersonating official World Cup sources.

"We have already detected 336 unique domains mimicking the official World Cup source," Olga Altukhova, Senior Web Content Analyst at Kaspersky, told Khaleej Times.

The newspaper further said that Dubai-based travel agency Travel Finder reported receiving dozens of inquiries from UAE football fans planning to attend matches.

The 2026 edition of the World Cup will be the first to feature 48 teams and three host countries. The United States will have 11 of the 16 hosts cities at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will also feature matches in Mexico and Canada.

"When fans got free world cup tickets"

Meanwhile, FIFA said some 60 fans were issued 2026 Football World Cup tickets even though they did not make the payment. This happened, FIFA said, because of technical problems.

“FIFA can confirm that approximately 60 FIFA World Cup 2026 fans received a communication on Wednesday, June 3, regarding tickets that had been allocated at no charge (0 USD) due to a prior payment issue during the checkout process,” FIFA said in a statement.

The world governing body for football asked the football fans to make the payment to confirm their seats.

“The tickets requested by these fans remain reserved, and the affected fans have been invited to complete payment of the correct amount. FIFA regrets the error and any inconvenience caused.”

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