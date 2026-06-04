Trump confirms he called Netanyahu ‘Crazy’

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed he had a heated exchange with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on phone, confirming the reports by news portal Axios

[Donald Trump in conversation with Miranda Devine of the New York Post's Pod Force One.]

U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed he had a heated exchange with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on phone, confirming the reports by news portal Axios.

Axios had two days ago reported that Trump had called Netanyahu “fucking crazy”.

During his conversation with the Israeli Prime Minister, the U.S. President had also said everybody in the world hates Israel because of Benjamin Netanyahu.

The exposure had angered the Zionist lobby which ran a campaign to refute the Axios report.

Trump, however, himself has confirmed that the Axios report was not out of thin air, and he indeed had called Netanyahu ‘effing crazy’.

"I did," Trump told Miranda Devine of the Pod Force One podcast when in an interview broadcast Wednesday she asked about the Axios report.

"I wouldn't say angry. I was a little bit perturbed at his constantly fighting with Lebanon, you know", he added.

“Israel exists because of me”

During the phone conversation Trump had with Netanyahu he had said the Israeli Prime Minister would have been in jail if he was not there.

Talking to New York Post's Pod Force One, Trump now doubled down his frustration with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and said Israel exists today because of him.

"If there wasn't me, there would be no Israel right now”, Trump said.

Trump pointed to his relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem, the brokering of the Abraham Accords, and attacks on Iran as the decisive factors that guaranteed Israel's survival.

Trump to meet Iran’s Supreme Leader

In the same interview, Donald Trump also said the Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei is directly involved in US Iran peace talks.

He also said that he would meet him if a deal between the two countries is finalized.

"I would like to meet him, and we probably will meet at some point, depending on how it all works out," Trump told the Pod Force One.

He also said that Iran has already agreed they’re not going to have a nuclear weapon.

At the same time, Trump also claimed that “Iran is crumbling — their military is destroyed, their leaders are hiding, and their economy is in free fall”.

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