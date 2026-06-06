What makes Mirra Andreeva's French Open 2026 Victory Significant



In a remarkable achievement, Russian teen Mirra Andreeva Saturday June 06, 2026 won the French Open Women’s Singles Title 2026

Paris: In a remarkable achievement, Russian teen Mirra Andreeva Saturday June 06, 2026 won the French Open Women’s Singles Title 2026.

The 8th ranked Andreeva defeated 114th ranked Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska by 6-3, 6-2 to lift the French Open 2026 Trophy.

Mirra Andreeva won a Grand Slam championship at the age of 19, becoming the youngest player to win the women’s singles title since Monica Seles, who was 18 when she landed her third straight French Open in 1992.

The 19-year-old professional Tennis player is the first Russian woman to win the title since Maria Sharapova.

Born in Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, Mirra Andreeva who started playing tennis at age 6, is widely regarded as one of the brightest young stars in women's tennis.

“You’re so young and talented. It’s so annoying,” Chwalinska, who was attempting to become the first qualifier to capture the Roland Garros title, told Andreeva during the awards ceremony Saturday.

During the trophy presentation, Andreeva in an unusual step thanked herself “for believing in myself, always giving my 100%, even when it’s tough, trying every day to be better as a person and as a player, believing that I can do this, fighting so many demons inside of me”.

The French Open Men's Singles Final 2026 will be played Sunday June 07, 2026 between Germany's Alexander Zverev and Italy's Flavio Cobolli. This will be a first-time Grand Slam championship clash on the men's side, as both players are chasing their maiden major title.

[Zohair Mohammed Safwan Faizee is Staff Writer at ummid.com. With inputs from Associated Press.]

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