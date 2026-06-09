MHT CET PCB Result 2026 Declared: Check Now



The Maharashtra CET Cell has announced the MHT CET 2026 (PCB) First Attempt result on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org

MHT CET Result 2026: The Maharashtra CET Cell has announced the MHT CET 2026 (PCB) First Attempt result on its official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

Candidates should note that the CET Cell has announced today the result of the MHT CET PCB (First Attempt).

The result of MHT CET 2026 PCB (Second Attempt), MHT CET 2026 PCM (First and Second Attempts) have not been declared yet.

MHT CET 2026 Two Attempts

The Maharashtra CET Cell had conducted the MHT CET 2026 - PCB and PCM both, for the first time in two attempts.

The MHT CET 2026 PCM first attempt exam was conducted from April 11 to 20, 2026 whereas the MHT CET 2026 PCM second attempt was conducted from May 12 to 21, 2026.

On the other hand, MHT CET 2026 PCB first attempt exam was conducted from April 21 to 26, 2026 and the MHT CET 2026 PCB second attempt was conducted on May 10 and 11, 2026.

After conducting the MHT CET 2026 exams, the CET cell had published the Final Answer Keys of the two important entrance exams on May 30, 2026. The CET Cell has now announced the result of the MHT CET 2026 PCB Group First Attempt on its official website.

Candidates are required to log-in to their account to check their result.

"Result declared for MHT- CET 2026- PCB Group ( First Attempt). Score card available in candidate’s login", the Maharashtra CET Cell said.

Steps to check MHT CET 2026 Result

Follow the steps given below to check your CET 2026 Score and Rank.

Go to the official website: " cetcell.mahacet.org "

" Scroll down to the notification area and search for "MHT- CET 2026- PCB Group"

Click on the blue colored globe button seen alongside to go to the MHT CET 2026 result page.

Log-in using Application ID and Password

Click on the given link to download your MHT CET 2026 Result in PDF

Candidates should note that the Maharashtra CET Cell has not confirmed the date and time to publish the MHT CET 2026 PCM Group First Attempt Result. The date and time to declare the MHT CET 2026 PCB and PCM (Second Attempts) Results have also not been disclosed.

All the results should however be declared soon.

The MHT CET is conducted every year by Maharahstra CET Cell. This is the mandatory entrance test for admission in first year Engineering, Medical, Pharmacy and other professional courses after Class 12th or HSC.

The MHT CET score will also be used for admission counselling which will start soon.

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