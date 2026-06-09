RRB NTPC CEN-07/2025 Admit Card: Steps, Link to Download



The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is releasing the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card 2026 for Phase 2 Computer Based Test 1 (CBT-1) conducted to fill the vacancies as per the CEN 07/2025 today i.e. Tuesday June 09, 2026

RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) is releasing the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card 2026 for Phase 2 Computer Based Test 1 (CBT-1) conducted to fill the vacancies as per the CEN 07/2025 today i.e. Tuesday June 09, 2026.

RRB NTPC CEN-07/2025

The Railway Recruitment Board is conducting the RRB NTPC 2026 recruitment to fill 8,868 vacancies across undergraduate and graduate-level posts in Indian Railways.

The CBT 1 exam for UG posts is scheduled in multiple phases from May to June 2026.

RRB NTPC UG CBT-1 Phase 1 2026 was held from May 07 to 09, 2026. The RRB NTPC UG 2026 CBT-1 Phase 2 will be held from June 13 to 16 and June 20, 2026.

More than 63 lakh candidates from all across India are appearing in the important Railway recruitment exam.

RRB NTPC CEN-07/2025 E Call Letter

According to the RRB NTPC CEN-07/2025 notification, the e-call letter or admit card of the registered candidates will be released "4 days prior to exam date". Accordingly, all the registered candidates will be able to download their admit card and e-call lette from today i.e. Tuesday June 09, 2026.

Candidates should note that the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had earlier released the exam city intimation slip.

Candidates should note that the exam city intimation slip gives details of the exam centre and city.

The city intimation slip is not admit card or e-call letter.

Candidates should note that they must produce the admit card or e-call letter duly signed at the entrance of the exam centre.

Direct Link to download RRB NTPC UG 2026 Admit Card

Go to the RRB regional website eg: rrbmumbai.gov.in.

Click on CEN 07/2025 NTPC Graduate/Undergraduate Categories.

Click on the blue color linl marked as "CLICK HERE TO LOGIN TO VIEW & DOWNLOAD YOUR E-CALL LETTER,EXAM CITY AND DATE INTIMATION SLIP, VIEW MOCK LINK AND RAISE ANY QUERY ON HELPDESK".

Login using Registration Number, Password and Date of Birth.

Click on the given link to download the Admit Card or e-Call letter

Candidates should note that Aadhaar linked biometric authentication of candidates will be done in the exam center prior to entry in the exam hall. Candidates are required to bring their original Aadhaar card or printout of e-verified Aadhaar

Candidates should note that Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) also releases e-call letters on RRB regional websites. A candidate is required to vist the regional website he/she has applied to for downloading his/her admit card.

List of RRB Regional websites

The list of RRB regional websites for downloading admit card are:

RRB Mumbai (rrbmumbai.gov.in), RRB Allahabad (rrbald.gov.in), RRB Ajmer (rrbajmer.gov.in), RRB Secunderabad (rrbsecunderabad.nic.in), RRB Kolkata (rrbkolkata.gov.in), RRB Ahmedabad (rrbahmedabad.gov.in), RRB Bhopal (rrbbpl.nic.in), RRB Chennai (rrbchennai.gov.in), RRB Bhubaneswar (rrbbbs.gov.in), RRB Patna (rrbpatna.gov.in), RRB Bangalore (rrbbnc.gov.in), RRB Ranchi (rrbranchi.gov.in), RRB Thiruananthapuram (rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in), RRB Muzaffarpur (rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in), RRB Guwahati (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Chandigarh (rrbcdg.gov.in), RRB Bilaspur (rrbbilaspur.gov.in), RRB Gorakhpur (rrbguwahati.gov.in), RRB Siliguri (rrbsiliguri.org), RRB Jammu & Srinagar (rrbjammu.nic.in), RRB Malda (rrbmalda.gov.in).

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) had earlier activated on its official website the link for NTPC Mock Test for the candidates who have registered for this exam.

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