Mbappe, Dembele shine as France beat Morocco to reach 2026 FIFA WC Semifinal

Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele Friday July 10, 2026 scored goals to defeat Morocco 2-0 and take France to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Semifinals

2026 FIFA World Cup: Kylian Mbappe and Ousmane Dembele Friday July 10, 2026 scored goals to defeat Morocco 2-0 and take France to the 2026 FIFA World Cup Semifinals.

France vs Morocco Football World Cup Quarter Final played at Boston Stadium should have been in the name of the young Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bouno who stood against the Team Mbappe for the entire an hour of the match, saving a number of hits including the French captain’s dazzling penalty shoot.

The breakthrough came on the hour mark when Mbappe curled a superb finish into the far corner from the edge of the area. The France talisman turned provider moments later, slipping Dembele through to fire a composed finish into the bottom corner.

Didier Deschamps' side comfortably saw out the remainder to reach a third successive World Cup semi-final, following their triumph in 2018 and runners-up finish to Argentina at Qatar 2022.

For Morocco, it was a repeat of 2022 World Cup when it was eliminated from the tournament in semi-final by France.

France will now face the winner of Spain vs. Belgium in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-final.

Mbappe joins Messi in Adidas Golden Boot Race

Kylian Mbappe’s goal against Morocco Friday was his 8th of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With this, Mbappe has now leveled Lionel Messi’s tally of 8 goals in the ongoing football world cup.

Mbappe and Messi are also in the race of the highest goal scorer in the history of football world cup with 20 and 21 goals each to their names.

The French captain has scored in 5 of France' 6 matches en route to the last four.

Ousmane Dembele has become just the third French player to score five goals in a single edition of the FIFA World Cup, following Mbappe and Just Fontaine.

In another record made at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Ayyoub Bouaddi, at the age of 18 years and 280 days, became the first player to make five World Cup appearances as a teenager for Morocco.

Ayyoub Bouaddi is also the second-youngest player after Pele to feature in a World Cup Quarter-Final. Pelé (17 years 239 days) was younger than him when he played for Brazil vs. Wales in 1958 Football World Cup.

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